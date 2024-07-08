Bulgarian Authorities Arrest Zlatomir Devlenski, Chairman of 'Rusophiles' Movement (UPDATED)

Update: Another person detained by SANS in Plovdiv, reports BNT. Authorities are investigating "the disclosure of a state secret". The District Prosecutor's Office-Plovdiv monitors the pre-trial proceedings for the possible disclosure of information representing a state secret. Two people were arrested today during an operation of the territorial directorate of the State Agency "National Security" (SANS) together with the District Prosecutor's Office - Plovdiv. The two people are suspected of disseminating information constituting a state secret. Regarding the detainees, the evidence is being evaluated with a view to possibly bringing charges.

Earlier today: Bulgarian authorities have taken into custody Zlatomir Devlenski, the chairman of the National Movement "Rusophiles" - Plovdiv. The arrest occurred earlier today at the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) city organization headquarters, confirmed for BNT, Ivan Petkov, a deputy and secretary of the BSP parliamentary group.

The State Agency "National Security" (SANS) conducted the arrest, seizing documents from the traffic office during the operation. The reason for Devlenski's detention has not been officially disclosed at this time.

According to information from the Rodopi municipality's website, Devlenski holds a position as a junior expert in the "Coordination and Projects" department. Additionally, he is pursuing a doctoral degree at the University of Plovdiv and has completed graduate studies at Astrakhan State University in Russia. In the 2022 elections, Devlenski ran as a BSP candidate.

It is still not clear why Devlensky was arrested."The arrest was carried out in a brutal manner by breaking down the door of his apartment in Komatevo district at 5:30 this morning," Ivan Petkov told the Bulgarian National Radio (BNR), referring to a story by Devlenski's mother. Later, the 33-year-old man was taken by SANS officials to the headquarters of the BSP in Plovdiv, where the chairman of the movement "Rusophiles" - Plovdiv has an office.

Efforts to reach Devlenski or his legal representatives for comment have been unsuccessful thus far. The BSP and other political entities have not issued official statements regarding the arrest. As the situation unfolds, there is expected to be continued interest in understanding the implications and reasons behind the arrest of the prominent political figure.