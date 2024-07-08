Sofia Enhances Public Transit with 18 New Trams

Sofia Municipality is purchasing 18 new trams, set to operate on lines #20 and #22. This acquisition, announced by Spasi (Save) Sofia, involves an auction of nearly BGN 100 million. The new trams will feature passenger amenities such as air conditioning, low floors, quiet operation, and comfortable lounges. Boris Bonev, the leader of Save Sofia, stated that this purchase marks the beginning of a broader modernization effort for the capital's public transport system. He highlighted that over BGN 1 billion has been allocated for new vehicle investments, ensuring that residents in neighborhoods like Druzhba, Geo Milev, Poduyane, and Krasna Polyana will benefit from improved connectivity to the city center.

Spasi Sofia emphasized that these are the first new trams bought for these lines since 1989, when regular gauge trams were first introduced in the capital. The party pointed out that modern trams are essential not only for passengers but also for the drivers, for whom these trams serve as their workplace.

Deputy Mayor for Transport Iliyan Pavlov announced that additional new trams, trolleybuses, and buses will be procured soon. He stressed that renewing the road infrastructure is a significant task for the current mandate. Expansion of Opalchenska Street to six lanes will begin next week, and similar projects are underway for Kn. Maria Louisa and James Boucher. These projects will also include complete repairs of the tram infrastructure. Pavlov noted that facilitating easy movement for all road users is a top priority, and every project considers the needs of Sofia's residents. He expressed satisfaction with the progress made in four months.

Andrei Zografski, vice-chairman of the Sofia Municipal Council (SMC) transport commission, added that he works closely with Mayor Terziev on implementing their shared program and goals. Despite political challenges and attempts at sabotage, Zografski is confident that the people of Sofia will increasingly recognize and appreciate their efforts. He revealed plans to announce new projects, additional vehicles, and a program for constructing multi-story parking lots in various neighborhoods to ease parking and enhance the urban environment.