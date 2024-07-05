Hermes Statue from Heraclea Sintica Finds New Home in Petrich Museum

This week, the two-meter statue of Hermes, discovered in Heraclea Sintica, will be moved to the museum in Petrich, as reported by the head of the excavations, Prof. Ludmil Vagalinski, writes the Bulgarian National Radio (BNR).

The archaeologist explained that the statue is "large and fragile in places." He noted that the land where the statue was found is private, which has posed significant challenges since 2017 when the plot became privately owned. This has complicated efforts to reach a reasonable compromise with the municipality and the state. Vagalinski expressed frustration over the lack of adequate decisions due to the ongoing pressure.

Vagalinski highlighted that since 2018, buildings in the area have been suffering from exposure as the municipality has been unable to create a project for permanent conservation. In the Cloaca Maxima, the large canal where the statue was discovered, the microclimate is unfavorable. The area was not meant to be exposed to the open sky, according to Vagalinski, who detailed the discovery process of the statue.

He recalled that when he and his colleagues entered the Cloaca Maxima, they noticed that the soil layer had settled in places, revealing a piece of marble. This discovery led to further excavation. "It's strange that there is marble at this height," Vagalinski said. They began removing the soil, eventually uncovering a statue stand with a step. Initially, he thought it was just a piece, as they had found similar fragments in Heraclea before.