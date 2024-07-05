Hermes Statue from Heraclea Sintica Finds New Home in Petrich Museum

Society » ARCHAEOLOGY | July 8, 2024, Monday // 12:42
Bulgaria: Hermes Statue from Heraclea Sintica Finds New Home in Petrich Museum

This week, the two-meter statue of Hermes, discovered in Heraclea Sintica, will be moved to the museum in Petrich, as reported by the head of the excavations, Prof. Ludmil Vagalinski, writes the Bulgarian National Radio (BNR).

The archaeologist explained that the statue is "large and fragile in places." He noted that the land where the statue was found is private, which has posed significant challenges since 2017 when the plot became privately owned. This has complicated efforts to reach a reasonable compromise with the municipality and the state. Vagalinski expressed frustration over the lack of adequate decisions due to the ongoing pressure.

Vagalinski highlighted that since 2018, buildings in the area have been suffering from exposure as the municipality has been unable to create a project for permanent conservation. In the Cloaca Maxima, the large canal where the statue was discovered, the microclimate is unfavorable. The area was not meant to be exposed to the open sky, according to Vagalinski, who detailed the discovery process of the statue.

He recalled that when he and his colleagues entered the Cloaca Maxima, they noticed that the soil layer had settled in places, revealing a piece of marble. This discovery led to further excavation. "It's strange that there is marble at this height," Vagalinski said. They began removing the soil, eventually uncovering a statue stand with a step. Initially, he thought it was just a piece, as they had found similar fragments in Heraclea before.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Archaeology » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Hermes, Heraclea Sintica, statue

Related Articles:

Archaeologists Unearth Remarkably Preserved Statue of Hermes in Bulgaria

Archaeologists led by Prof. Dr. Ludmil Vagalinski have unearthed a remarkably well-preserved marble statue in the ancient city of Heraclea Sintika, near Petrich, Bulgaria

Society » Archaeology | July 5, 2024, Friday // 15:03

New York City Hall is Removing a Statue of Thomas Jefferson due to his Slaveholding Past

The New York City Hall yesterday approved the removal of the statue of Thomas Jefferson, one of the founding fathers of the United States, placed in the boardroom more than a century ago because of the slave-owning past of politics, AFP reported, quoted b

Society » Culture | October 19, 2021, Tuesday // 15:10

Euronews: Statue Found in Bulgaria Could ‘Push Back’ Europe’s Neolithic Era

Archaeologists have uncovered an 8,000-year-old figurine of a woman's upper body in a dig in northwest Bulgaria, reports Euronews.

Society » Archaeology | November 12, 2018, Monday // 16:45

World's Tallest Statue Built in India (Video)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today, dedicated to the nation a 182-metre statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, believed to be the tallest in the world and said it will be a reminder about the courage of a man who thwarted efforts to disintegrate India.

Society | October 31, 2018, Wednesday // 16:04

BGN 100,000 were Granted for the Continuation of the Archaeological Excavations of Heraclea Sintica

The government has approved BGN 100,000 in addition to the budget of the Ministry of Culture.

Society » Archaeology | May 9, 2018, Wednesday // 15:58

David Bowie Statue Unveiled in Aylesbury

A statue of David Bowie has been unveiled in the town where he debuted Ziggy Stardust.

World | March 27, 2018, Tuesday // 11:53
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Archaeology

Archaeologists Unearth Remarkably Preserved Statue of Hermes in Bulgaria

Archaeologists led by Prof. Dr. Ludmil Vagalinski have unearthed a remarkably well-preserved marble statue in the ancient city of Heraclea Sintika, near Petrich, Bulgaria

Society » Archaeology | July 5, 2024, Friday // 15:03

From Monastery Ruins to Ancient Graves: Excavations in Sozopol

Bulgarian archaeologists made remarkable discoveries during excavations at the future bus station site in Sozopol after completing the initial phase of research

Society » Archaeology | May 20, 2024, Monday // 16:03

The Deultum Amulet Discovery: Bulgaria's Earliest Christian Artifact Revealed!

A recent discovery at the National Archaeological Reserve and ancient Roman colony Deultum near the village of Debelt in Sredets municipality is believed to be the earliest indication of Christianity in Bulgarian lands

Society » Archaeology | March 6, 2024, Wednesday // 10:00

Bulgaria Recovers Over 4,000 Ancient Artifacts: A Triumph in Cultural Repatriation

Bulgaria has successfully reclaimed more than 4,000 ancient artifacts that were illegally exported from the country

Society » Archaeology | February 22, 2024, Thursday // 20:02

Archaeological Marvel: Lions Hunted in Bulgaria 5,000 Years Ago

In a captivating revelation, archaeologist Nadezhda Karastoyanova from the National Museum of Natural History, in collaboration with the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, disclosed the fascinating history of lion hunts on the present-day territory of Bulgari

Society » Archaeology | January 22, 2024, Monday // 08:30

Bulgaria: Archeologists from Varna discovered an Ancient Object with an analogue only in the Louvre

Archaeologists from Varna discovered an ancient object that has an analogue only in the collection of the Louvre

Society » Archaeology | April 25, 2023, Tuesday // 08:49
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria