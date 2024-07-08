Kyiv Under Fire: Russian Missile Strike Hits Children's Hospital, Leaves Trail of Destruction

Russian missiles struck Kyiv on Monday, hitting a children's hospital and killing at least three people elsewhere in the city. Another attack in Kryvyi Rih in central Ukraine resulted in at least ten deaths. This was the most significant bombardment of Kyiv in several months.

❗️ More footage from the #Okhmatdit children's hospital in #Kyiv after the Russian strike. Authorities in the city say there have already been fatalities in the Russian attack. pic.twitter.com/JWaltUKZYt — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) July 8, 2024

The daylight attacks involved Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, one of Russia's most advanced weapons, according to the Ukrainian air force. These missiles fly at ten times the speed of sound, making them difficult to intercept. The blasts caused buildings in the city to shake.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia targeted five cities with over 40 missiles of various types. The Okhmatdyt children's hospital in Kyiv, the largest children's medical facility in Ukraine, was among the targets. There was no immediate information on casualties at the hospital.

Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital in Kyiv. One of the most important CHILDREN’S hospitals not only in Ukraine, but also in Europe. Okhmatdyt has been saving and restoring the health of thousands of children.



Now that the hospital has been damaged by a Russian strike, there are… pic.twitter.com/TmRlUmSBri — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 8, 2024

The Ukrainian air force reported that Russian forces launched multiple ballistic and cruise missiles against Ukrainian targets. Explosions were felt and heard across Kyiv. Falling debris, presumably from intercepted missiles, was reported in the Solomianskyi, Dniprovskyi, Holosiivskyi, and Shevchenkivskyi districts, causing fires and sending thick plumes of smoke into the air.

Andrii Yermak, head of Ukraine’s presidential office, noted that the attack occurred when many people were out on the streets. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that at least three people were injured and that official assessments of the attack's consequences were ongoing. Ambulances were dispatched to the Solomianskyi district, where a children's medical facility was hit.

This attack came just before a three-day NATO summit in Washington, which aims to reassure Ukraine of the alliance's unwavering support and provide hope amid Europe's largest conflict since World War II. Local officials also reported explosions in Ukraine’s central Dnipropetrovsk region.