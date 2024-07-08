Ukrainian Advances in Intercepting Russian Drones

World » UKRAINE | July 8, 2024, Monday // 10:39
Bulgaria: Ukrainian Advances in Intercepting Russian Drones

The US-based Institute for the Study of Warfare (ISW) reports that Ukrainian drone operators are advancing their skills in intercepting long-range Russian drones, aiming to reduce the strain on air defense resources across the country. Recently released footage from June 1 shows Ukrainian forces using FPV drones to target a Russian ZALA tactical reconnaissance drone and an Orlan-10 medium-range reconnaissance drone.

In late June, Ukrainian military footage depicted the interception of a Russian Lancet UAV en route to Kharkiv. Both Ukrainian and Russian forces appear to be enhancing their UAV capabilities at the tactical level, although ISW has not found evidence of Russian forces using FPV drones for kamikaze air strikes or long-range reconnaissance missions.

Meanwhile, Russia's Federal Security Service claims to have thwarted an attempt by Ukraine to commandeer a strategic Russian Tu-22M3 bomber and divert it to Ukraine, according to Reuters. The Russian Ministry reported that Ukrainian intelligence tried to recruit the pilot with promises of monetary reward and Italian citizenship. Allegedly, NATO country special services were involved in the operation, as per Russian assertions.

Russian counterintelligence received intelligence leading to a strike on the airport of Ukraine's Armed Forces in Ozernoe, Zhytomyr region, in response to the alleged hijacking attempt.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: drones, Ukrainian, Russian

Related Articles:

Ukrainian High Jumper Breaks Bulgarian Stefka Kostadinova's 37-Year-Old Record

Ukrainian high jumper Yaroslava Mahuchikh has broken Stefka Kostadinova's long-standing world record in the women's high jump

Sports | July 8, 2024, Monday // 08:32

Sumy Struggles: Russian Airstrikes Leave Ukrainian City Without Water

Russian airstrikes have rendered the Ukrainian city of Sumy without access to drinking water

World » Ukraine | July 6, 2024, Saturday // 08:28

Coerced into Conflict: Inside the Plight of DPR Prisoners Forced into Ukrainian Frontlines

Prisoners from the so-called Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) have been coerced into frontline combat roles in Ukraine, despite promises of pardons and release In Sochi, a monument was erected to the soldiers of the operational-combat tactical formation

World » Russia | July 5, 2024, Friday // 16:40

No More "Little Russia" on the Black Sea Coast: Young Bulgarians and Retired Europeans Return to Buy Properties

The holiday property market along Bulgaria's Black Sea coast is experiencing a shift away from its previous dominance by Russian buyers

Business » Properties | July 5, 2024, Friday // 10:22

Putin and Xi Propose New Anti-NATO Alliance in Eurasia

At the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Astana, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping have unveiled plans for a new regional security organization

World » Russia | July 4, 2024, Thursday // 16:25

Pokrovsk: Epicenter of Intense Fighting Between Russian and Ukrainian Forces

The eastern city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk region is currently the focal point of hostilities between Russian and Ukrainian forces

World » Ukraine | July 4, 2024, Thursday // 10:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

Kyiv Under Fire: Russian Missile Strike Hits Children's Hospital, Leaves Trail of Destruction

Russian missiles struck Kyiv on Monday, hitting a children's hospital and killing at least three people elsewhere in the city

World » Ukraine | July 8, 2024, Monday // 12:11

Sumy Struggles: Russian Airstrikes Leave Ukrainian City Without Water

Russian airstrikes have rendered the Ukrainian city of Sumy without access to drinking water

World » Ukraine | July 6, 2024, Saturday // 08:28

Putin Refuses Ceasefire Talks with Ukraine, Demands Surrender!

Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Astana, has firmly stated that Russia has no intention of halting its military operations in Ukraine at this stag

World » Ukraine | July 5, 2024, Friday // 10:01

Zelensky Leaves Door Open for Putin Invite to Future Peace Talks

Zelensky indicated that while he did not rule out extending an invitation to Putin

World » Ukraine | July 4, 2024, Thursday // 12:10

Pokrovsk: Epicenter of Intense Fighting Between Russian and Ukrainian Forces

The eastern city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk region is currently the focal point of hostilities between Russian and Ukrainian forces

World » Ukraine | July 4, 2024, Thursday // 10:00

Bulgarians Favor Peace Talks Over Military Aid for Ukraine

Bulgarians have emerged as notable pacifists among 15 surveyed European nations regarding the escalation of military aid to Ukraine

World » Ukraine | July 3, 2024, Wednesday // 15:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria