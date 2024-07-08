Ukrainian Advances in Intercepting Russian Drones

The US-based Institute for the Study of Warfare (ISW) reports that Ukrainian drone operators are advancing their skills in intercepting long-range Russian drones, aiming to reduce the strain on air defense resources across the country. Recently released footage from June 1 shows Ukrainian forces using FPV drones to target a Russian ZALA tactical reconnaissance drone and an Orlan-10 medium-range reconnaissance drone.

In late June, Ukrainian military footage depicted the interception of a Russian Lancet UAV en route to Kharkiv. Both Ukrainian and Russian forces appear to be enhancing their UAV capabilities at the tactical level, although ISW has not found evidence of Russian forces using FPV drones for kamikaze air strikes or long-range reconnaissance missions.

Meanwhile, Russia's Federal Security Service claims to have thwarted an attempt by Ukraine to commandeer a strategic Russian Tu-22M3 bomber and divert it to Ukraine, according to Reuters. The Russian Ministry reported that Ukrainian intelligence tried to recruit the pilot with promises of monetary reward and Italian citizenship. Allegedly, NATO country special services were involved in the operation, as per Russian assertions.

Russian counterintelligence received intelligence leading to a strike on the airport of Ukraine's Armed Forces in Ozernoe, Zhytomyr region, in response to the alleged hijacking attempt.