The Ministry of the Interior of France has announced that Ivanka Dimitrova, representing the "National Rally" and born in Bulgaria, secured second place in the second round of elections with 40.02% of the vote, as reported by BTA. Dimitrova contested in the Second Electoral District of the Seine-et-Marne department. The winner of this district's second round was Frédéric Valletoux from President Emmanuel Macron's "Together" coalition, who garnered 59.98% of the votes.

Meanwhile, in the First Electoral District of the Law department, another Bulgarian-born candidate for the "National Rally," Slavka Mihailova, initially placed third after the first round. In the subsequent round, the candidate of the united right, Aurelien Pradie, emerged victorious with 53.78% of the votes. Slavka Mihailova retained third place with 22.96% of the votes.

After the second round of early parliamentary elections in France, the United Left "New Popular Front" has emerged as the leading bloc with an estimated seat count between 175 and 205, amidst a voter turnout exceeding 67%. President Macron's centrists secured the second position, while the Republican Party, tracing its origins to Charles de Gaulle, is projected to gain between 57 and 67 seats.

This electoral outcome was shaped by strategic maneuvers and candidate withdrawals aimed at preventing vote fragmentation and blocking far-right advances. Jean-Luc Mélenchon of "Disobedient France" called on Macron to acknowledge defeat, amidst post-election unrest in Paris, Lyon, Nantes, and Rennes, where clashes and vandalism occurred. Marine Le Pen criticized the electoral alliances, predicting further challenges for France.

European reactions varied, with Poland relieved and Italy skeptical, while far-right leaders expressed concerns over the election's economic and immigration implications.