NATO to Form Up to 50 New Brigades in Response to Russian Threat
NATO will need between 35 and 50 additional brigades to fully implement its new defense plans to counter a potential Russian attack
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is embarking on a two-day visit to Russia, marking his first trip to Moscow since the onset of the war in Ukraine, as reported by BTA. Modi's itinerary includes a meeting with President Vladimir Putin, whom he last met for bilateral talks in 2019 in Vladivostok. The two leaders also convened in September 2022 in Uzbekistan during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit.
Delhi has refrained from condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine, instead emphasizing the necessity of finding a peaceful resolution to the conflict. "Russia's relationship with China is causing some concern in India in the context of China's increasing assertiveness in the region," commented D. Bala Venkatesh Varma, a former Indian ambassador to Russia.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
NATO will need between 35 and 50 additional brigades to fully implement its new defense plans to counter a potential Russian attack
Vladimir Putin conveyed to Viktor Orban that he would not accept any terms for peace in Ukraine other than his own
Prisoners from the so-called Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) have been coerced into frontline combat roles in Ukraine, despite promises of pardons and release In Sochi, a monument was erected to the soldiers of the operational-combat tactical formation
Russian President Vladimir Putin informed Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban today that he is prepared to engage in discussions concerning
At the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Astana, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping have unveiled plans for a new regional security organization
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed that there is currently no dialogue between Russia and US presidential candidate Donald Trump regarding the conflict in Ukraine
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU