Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is currently visiting China, where he plans to engage in talks with President Xi Jinping. According to Orban's press office, this visit is part of the prime minister's ongoing mission to promote peace.
This marks Orban's third international trip since Hungary assumed the rotating presidency of the European Union in early July. His earlier travels included visits to Kyiv and Moscow. His meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin sparked outrage in Brussels, where officials pointed out that Orban lacks a mandate for negotiations with Moscow.
Analysts note that Orban is considered the closest ally of the Russian president among EU leaders and frequently opposes the union's initiatives in support of Ukraine. Chinese media described Orban's visit as "surprising."
