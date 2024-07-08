Ukrainian High Jumper Breaks Bulgarian Stefka Kostadinova's 37-Year-Old Record

Sports | July 8, 2024, Monday // 08:32
Bulgaria: Ukrainian High Jumper Breaks Bulgarian Stefka Kostadinova's 37-Year-Old Record Yaroslava Mahuchikh

Ukrainian high jumper Yaroslava Mahuchikh has broken Stefka Kostadinova's long-standing world record in the women's high jump. The 22-year-old Mahuchikh cleared 2.10 meters on her first attempt at this height during the Diamond League athletics tournament in Paris, as reported by BTA.

Bulgaria's Stefka Kostadinova had set the previous record of 2.09 meters at the World Championships in Rome in 1987, holding the world record for 37 years. Before her record-breaking jump, Mahuchikh successfully cleared heights of 2.01 meters, 2.03 meters, and 2.07 meters, all on her second attempts.

Nicola Olyslagers from Australia, the indoor world champion, secured second place with a jump of 2.01 meters, while Serbian athlete Angelina Topic took third with a new national record of 1.98 meters.

Mahuchikh, whose previous personal best was 2.06 meters set in 2021, is considered a favorite for the gold medal at the upcoming Olympics in Paris. In 2022, she attempted but failed to break Kostadinova's world record during the Diamond League athletics tournament in Brussels.

Last month, Stefka Kostadinova, chairman of the Bulgarian Olympic Committee, was a special guest at the European Athletics Championships in Rome, where Mahuchikh won the title with a jump of 2.01 meters.

Stefka Kostadinova: "I'm glad, human possibilities are limitless"

"I'm glad that the world record in the high jump for women is now 210 cm. I was sure that this would happen someday. Ukrainian Yaroslava Mahuchikh 's achievement is historic, not only because it breaks a record that has stood for 37 years, but also because this 210 cm proves that human possibilities are limitless and dispels the pessimists with their early claims that some records in athletics will be forever.

A month ago in Rome, I was among the officials who awarded Mahuchikh after she won European gold. During the ceremony, I gave her a big hug and whispered in her ear that she was ready for a world record. We even laughed because I told her that at the Olympics in Paris she could jump 207 cm and then aim for 210 cm. And here she did it, right in Paris, but shortly before the Olympics. I congratulate Mahuchikh once again, I wish her new victories and records, but I never stop believing that one day the record will be Bulgarian again," said Stefka Kostadinova.

"There is some symbolism in that the news reaches me in Rome, where I am visiting and where 37 years ago I jumped that infamous 209cm. Now Mahuchikh has jumped 210cm in Paris, where perhaps also symbolically the Olympic Games start in days," concluded the Bulgarian.

