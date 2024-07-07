Shake Up in Bulgaria's Most Controversial Party: Civil War in DPS? Dogan and Peevski Might Meet

According to unofficial sources, reported by the Bulgarian National Radio (BNR), a meeting is scheduled today between the honorary chairman of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS), Ahmed Dogan, the co-chairman Delyan Peevski, and the deputies who backed the "Zhelyazkov" draft cabinet.

Yesterday, MPs from the party met with Ahmed Dogan at his summer residence in Rosenets Park. During this meeting, it was decided to restore the normal functioning of the DPS by adhering to the party's statutes and resuming the work of the collective bodies.

Dogan's meeting with the deputies lasted more than four hours, during which he instructed them not to support the government proposed by GERB.

Following the meeting, the party's co-chairman, Jevdet Chakarov, emphasized multiple times that normalcy within the DPS must be reestablished.

Fake news?

"There won't be a meeting between Ahmed Dogan and Delyan Peevski", said DPS deputy Timur Khalilov on bTV, calling such claims manipulative. Khalilov, who attended yesterday's meeting with the honorary chairman in Rosenets, emphasized that the DPS will remain united and not split. An address from Ahmed Dogan is expected in the coming days.

During the Rosenets meeting, discussions focused on reactivating the collective bodies of the DPS and its parliamentary group. "Decisions should be made through debate rather than individually", Khalilov asserted. He highlighted that the DPS has always operated through collective discussion, and noted that party authorities who dedicated their lives to the DPS were excluded from its parliamentary group.

Everything is fine

According to Jeyhan Ibryamov, deputy chairman of the DPS, there is tension between Dogan and Peevski, but no rift or division within the DPS. In an interview with the Bulgarian National Television (BNT), he assured that the party is functioning well, and its structures are in good condition. Peevski's resignation was not discussed during the meeting in Rosenets, and Dogan's statement is expected in the coming days.

Regarding the meeting in Rosenets, Ibryamov stated that nothing unusual occurred. He mentioned that they had a serious conversation and debate about the management models currently in place within the party, presenting all accumulated issues over the last year and a half to their honorary chairman. It will soon be clarified if the chairman can be sanctioned for not adhering to the party statute, he added.

Ibryamov highlighted that the tension has been building up over the last year, mainly concerning the functioning of the parliamentary group. The refusal to support the "Zhelyazkov" cabinet marked the climax of this tension. He noted that while many of the 30 who supported the cabinet wanted to vote against it, the reasons for their decision remain unclear. He emphasized that all party structures support Dogan, describing him as their sole leader and dismissing other claims as manipulations.

On the possibility of Jevdet Chakarov taking the mandate and presenting a draft government, Ibryamov explained that it depends on the collective body of the party, which will decide whether to return the second mandate immediately or engage in talks with other political parties to find a solution to the crisis. He expressed confidence that a government could be formed with a second mandate.

Regarding the tension within the DPS, Ibryamov commented that he has no information on whether Peevski will meet with Dogan, but reiterated that Dogan has the final say according to the statute. He suggested that the tension will soon be resolved, as Dogan is receiving information from all structures to make a final decision. Ibryamov dismissed claims about Dogan's security as speculation and stated that he did not perceive any pressure on the current Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev regarding the change of regional governors.

Delyan Peevski reportedly asked Birshen Ibryamova, the personal secretary of Ahmed Dogan, "Are you with Mr. Dogan or are you with me?" Ibryamov, who is Dogan’s deputy chairman and Birshen’s husband, was expelled from the DPS parliamentary group after voting "abstain" on Rosen Zhelyazkov's cabinet proposed by GERB.

What does this mean for a potential GERB cabinet?

Denitsa Sacheva of GERB expressed skepticism regarding the prospects of forming a viable government following DPS's shift towards supporting a cabinet with a second mandate, Bulgarian media "Dnevnik" reports. She noted that with increasing votes from the DPS for this direction, the likelihood of establishing a "stable government that can provide predictability for citizens diminishes significantly". Sacheva emphasized GERB's cohesion compared to other parties, highlighting their focus on policies and the presence of a structured management team. Regarding the possibility of a third mandate, she remained doubtful, stressing that "the objective should be to form a durable cabinet capable of effectively addressing people's concerns". She concluded that practical options for achieving this goal are increasingly narrowing.

The Movement for Rights and Freedoms

The Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS), a political party in Bulgaria, has long been a source of controversy and debate. Founded in 1990 to represent the interests of the Turkish minority and other Muslim communities in Bulgaria, the DPS has been accused of fostering ethnic division and wielding disproportionate influence in Bulgarian politics. Critics argue that the party's close ties with business interests and its alleged involvement in corruption have further tarnished its reputation. The leadership of Ahmed Dogan, the party's honorary chairman, and Delyan Peevski, a powerful figure within the DPS and sanctioned by the Magnitsky Act, has often been scrutinized, fueling ongoing political tension and public distrust. Despite this, the DPS remains a significant player in Bulgaria's political landscape, consistently securing parliamentary representation and influencing national policy.