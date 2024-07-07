Bulgaria's Viktor Nikolov Becomes World Vice-Champion in Karting

Sports | July 7, 2024, Sunday // 10:53
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Viktor Nikolov Becomes World Vice-Champion in Karting

Viktor Nikolov secured second place in the overall standings of the World Karting Championship Sodi W Finals in Genk, Belgium, becoming the first Bulgarian to achieve such a high ranking in the competition's history, reports BTA (Bulgarian News Agency).

Nikolov performed exceptionally well in the final two competitions. In the Super Series, he started in second position and maintained his place throughout the race. In a dramatic final corner move, he successfully attacked and won by 0.079 seconds.

The 15-year-old talent amassed 186 points over five heats, earning the silver medal in the Junior Kid class. Poland's Lukasz Jezierski claimed the championship with 202 points, while Slovakian Juraj Mikos took third with 171 points.

During the final race in Genk, Nikolov drew a slower kart but still started from the second position. He held this spot until the last lap, where he was overtaken by two competitors, finishing in fourth place.

This marked Nikolov's best ranking in his fourth appearance at the Sodi W Final, surpassing his previous performances in the age group.

