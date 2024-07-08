Heat Alert: Yellow Code Issued for 14 Bulgarian Regions

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology has issued a yellow code warning for high temperatures today in 14 regions of Bulgaria.

According to the NIMH forecast, the day will be sunny and hot with temperatures rising between 32° and 37°. Along the Black Sea coast, the temperatures will be slightly lower, and in Sofia, they will reach around 32°. A weak to moderate east-northeast wind will blow in Eastern Bulgaria.

In the mountains, the weather will also be sunny, with slight cumulus clouds forming in the afternoon. A light wind will blow from the east-northeast. The maximum temperature at 1200 meters altitude will be around 27°, while at 2000 meters, it will be around 20°.

Along the Black Sea, the day will remain sunny with moderate east-northeast winds. The maximum temperatures will range from 27° to 30°. The sea water temperature will be between 25° and 26°, and the sea will have a moderate excitement level of 2-3 points.