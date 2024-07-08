Heat Alert: Yellow Code Issued for 14 Bulgarian Regions
The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology has issued a yellow code warning for high temperatures today in 14 regions of Bulgaria.
According to the NIMH forecast, the day will be sunny and hot with temperatures rising between 32° and 37°. Along the Black Sea coast, the temperatures will be slightly lower, and in Sofia, they will reach around 32°. A weak to moderate east-northeast wind will blow in Eastern Bulgaria.
In the mountains, the weather will also be sunny, with slight cumulus clouds forming in the afternoon. A light wind will blow from the east-northeast. The maximum temperature at 1200 meters altitude will be around 27°, while at 2000 meters, it will be around 20°.
Along the Black Sea, the day will remain sunny with moderate east-northeast winds. The maximum temperatures will range from 27° to 30°. The sea water temperature will be between 25° and 26°, and the sea will have a moderate excitement level of 2-3 points.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
June 2024 Breaks Temperature Records: Trends Point to Hottest Year Yet
June 2024 has marked the warmest month on record
Bulgaria Under Heat Alert: Yellow Code Issued Nationwide
The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology has issued a yellow warning code for high temperatures across the entire country today
Bulgaria to Bask in Sunny and Hot Weekend
This weekend in Bulgaria will be sunny and hot, with temperatures steadily climbing
Sunny and Warm Weather Ahead Amid Fire Risk in Bulgaria
An orange and yellow fire danger warning has been issued for several areas in North and parts of South-West Bulgaria
Orange and Yellow Weather Codes Announced for Bulgaria Amid Storm and Hail Forecasts
According to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, short rains, thunderstorms, and hail are expected today
Upcoming Weather in Bulgaria: Clear Nights, Sunny Days, and Potential Thunderstorms
Overnight across Bulgaria, skies will generally be clear with light to moderate south-southeasterly winds prevailing, except for North-Eastern Bulgaria where occasional cloud cover and brief rain showers are expected