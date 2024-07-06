Sumy Struggles: Russian Airstrikes Leave Ukrainian City Without Water

Putin Rejects Peace at Meeting with Orban: Only His Terms for Ukraine!
Vladimir Putin conveyed to Viktor Orban that he would not accept any terms for peace in Ukraine other than his own
Russian airstrikes have rendered the Ukrainian city of Sumy without access to drinking water, as reported by "Suspilne". The attacks damaged the power supply to Sumy's water distribution system, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in the region.
Sumy, situated northeast of Kyiv, experienced a series of explosions overnight, marking intensified hostilities in the area. The Sumy region has been a focal point of ongoing artillery, mortar, and drone attacks originating from Russian territory, affecting six municipalities within the past day.
Amidst these developments, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky received reassurances from Britain's new Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, regarding continued support from London. The leaders coordinated their positions ahead of the NATO summit in Washington, underscoring solidarity amidst Ukraine's escalating conflict.
In response to the crisis, NATO allies are poised to unveil a comprehensive plan described as a "bridge to membership" for Ukraine, according to sources within the Alliance. This initiative will encompass enhanced military training, logistical support, and the bolstering of Ukraine's combat capabilities.
Jens Stoltenberg, NATO's Secretary General, emphasized the Alliance's commitment to preparing Ukraine for potential membership. "Our efforts are focused on strengthening Ukraine's readiness to integrate with our union," Stoltenberg affirmed, highlighting NATO's ongoing strategic support amid the geopolitical tensions.
Stoltenberg also addressed Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's recent visit to Moscow, clarifying that Orbán attended in his capacity as Hungary's leader and not as a NATO representative in discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Astana, has firmly stated that Russia has no intention of halting its military operations in Ukraine at this stag
Zelensky indicated that while he did not rule out extending an invitation to Putin
The eastern city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk region is currently the focal point of hostilities between Russian and Ukrainian forces
Bulgarians have emerged as notable pacifists among 15 surveyed European nations regarding the escalation of military aid to Ukraine
A Russian missile and drone assault on the Ukrainian city of Dnipro
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has called on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to consider a short truce during his first visit to Ukraine since Russia's invasion in April 2022
