Sumy Struggles: Russian Airstrikes Leave Ukrainian City Without Water

World » UKRAINE | July 6, 2024, Saturday // 08:28
Bulgaria: Sumy Struggles: Russian Airstrikes Leave Ukrainian City Without Water

Russian airstrikes have rendered the Ukrainian city of Sumy without access to drinking water, as reported by "Suspilne". The attacks damaged the power supply to Sumy's water distribution system, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in the region.

Sumy, situated northeast of Kyiv, experienced a series of explosions overnight, marking intensified hostilities in the area. The Sumy region has been a focal point of ongoing artillery, mortar, and drone attacks originating from Russian territory, affecting six municipalities within the past day.

Amidst these developments, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky received reassurances from Britain's new Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, regarding continued support from London. The leaders coordinated their positions ahead of the NATO summit in Washington, underscoring solidarity amidst Ukraine's escalating conflict.

In response to the crisis, NATO allies are poised to unveil a comprehensive plan described as a "bridge to membership" for Ukraine, according to sources within the Alliance. This initiative will encompass enhanced military training, logistical support, and the bolstering of Ukraine's combat capabilities.

Jens Stoltenberg, NATO's Secretary General, emphasized the Alliance's commitment to preparing Ukraine for potential membership. "Our efforts are focused on strengthening Ukraine's readiness to integrate with our union," Stoltenberg affirmed, highlighting NATO's ongoing strategic support amid the geopolitical tensions.

Stoltenberg also addressed Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's recent visit to Moscow, clarifying that Orbán attended in his capacity as Hungary's leader and not as a NATO representative in discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: sumy, Russian, Ukraine

Related Articles:

Putin Rejects Peace at Meeting with Orban: Only His Terms for Ukraine!

Vladimir Putin conveyed to Viktor Orban that he would not accept any terms for peace in Ukraine other than his own

World » Russia | July 6, 2024, Saturday // 07:54

Coerced into Conflict: Inside the Plight of DPR Prisoners Forced into Ukrainian Frontlines

Prisoners from the so-called Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) have been coerced into frontline combat roles in Ukraine, despite promises of pardons and release In Sochi, a monument was erected to the soldiers of the operational-combat tactical formation

World » Russia | July 5, 2024, Friday // 16:40

Bulgaria Considers Committing 80 Million Euros to Ukraine

Bulgaria's commitment to providing support to Ukraine, amounting to 80 million euros

Politics | July 5, 2024, Friday // 13:23

No More "Little Russia" on the Black Sea Coast: Young Bulgarians and Retired Europeans Return to Buy Properties

The holiday property market along Bulgaria's Black Sea coast is experiencing a shift away from its previous dominance by Russian buyers

Business » Properties | July 5, 2024, Friday // 10:22

Putin Refuses Ceasefire Talks with Ukraine, Demands Surrender!

Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Astana, has firmly stated that Russia has no intention of halting its military operations in Ukraine at this stag

World » Ukraine | July 5, 2024, Friday // 10:01

Borissov Clarifies: Bulgaria Receives Funds for Soviet Equipment, No Cash Aid to Ukraine

"Bulgaria will not provide cash to Ukraine", emphasized Boyko Borissov,

Politics | July 5, 2024, Friday // 09:47
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

Putin Refuses Ceasefire Talks with Ukraine, Demands Surrender!

Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Astana, has firmly stated that Russia has no intention of halting its military operations in Ukraine at this stag

World » Ukraine | July 5, 2024, Friday // 10:01

Zelensky Leaves Door Open for Putin Invite to Future Peace Talks

Zelensky indicated that while he did not rule out extending an invitation to Putin

World » Ukraine | July 4, 2024, Thursday // 12:10

Pokrovsk: Epicenter of Intense Fighting Between Russian and Ukrainian Forces

The eastern city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk region is currently the focal point of hostilities between Russian and Ukrainian forces

World » Ukraine | July 4, 2024, Thursday // 10:00

Bulgarians Favor Peace Talks Over Military Aid for Ukraine

Bulgarians have emerged as notable pacifists among 15 surveyed European nations regarding the escalation of military aid to Ukraine

World » Ukraine | July 3, 2024, Wednesday // 15:00

Casualties Mount as Russian Strikes Hit Dnipro and Kherson

A Russian missile and drone assault on the Ukrainian city of Dnipro

World » Ukraine | July 3, 2024, Wednesday // 13:48

Orbán Urges Zelensky to Consider Truce

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has called on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to consider a short truce during his first visit to Ukraine since Russia's invasion in April 2022

World » Ukraine | July 2, 2024, Tuesday // 16:46
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria