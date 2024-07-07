A recent survey has revealed that while the majority of Bulgarians support their country's NATO membership, a significant 30 percent would vote to leave the alliance, placing Bulgaria at the top among all 32 member countries in terms of withdrawal inclination.

The poll, conducted ahead of the upcoming NATO summit in Washington, showed that 59 percent of Bulgarians prefer their country to remain in NATO, which is the lowest support percentage among NATO nations. Additionally, 11 percent of respondents were undecided on the matter. Excluding those undecided, the percentages shift to 66 percent in favor of staying in NATO versus 34 percent for leaving.

These findings were part of a broader survey distributed in Brussels, reflecting opinions across member states. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg referenced the survey results during a press conference, noting that 70 percent of citizens across NATO countries would vote to stay in the alliance, with only 14 percent preferring to leave. He emphasized widespread support for continued aid to Ukraine among NATO members.

Regarding Bulgaria specifically, the survey indicated that 61 percent of Bulgarians believe NATO membership enhances their country's security. This sentiment places Bulgaria ahead of several other NATO nations, including Belgium, France, Italy, Slovenia, and the USA, in terms of confidence in NATO's security guarantees. Conversely, 29 percent of Bulgarians expressed concerns that NATO membership might not ensure their country's safety, a figure exceeded only by Italians.

The survey also highlighted that 69 percent of Bulgarians consider NATO membership important for their country's future security, a sentiment shared equally with Italians. However, opinions varied among other NATO nations, with lower percentages in countries such as France, Greece, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Slovakia, Slovenia, and the USA. Conversely, 13 percent of Bulgarians believe that NATO membership does not significantly impact their country's security, a sentiment more prevalent in Greece, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Slovakia, and Slovenia.

When asked about defense commitments, 42 percent of Bulgarians agreed that Bulgaria should defend another NATO country if it is attacked, placing Bulgaria among the countries with higher levels of support for collective defense within NATO. Meanwhile, 26 percent of Bulgarians disagreed with this statement.

Regarding media trust related to Ukraine's conflict coverage, only 28 percent of Bulgarians expressed trust in their country's media, with 66 percent indicating distrust. This places Bulgaria ahead of Greece and Hungary in media distrust but behind several other NATO nations.

NATO member states are expected to discuss substantial aid packages for Ukraine during the Washington summit, including military assistance and security training. Stoltenberg anticipates reaffirming NATO's commitment to provide minimum military aid to Ukraine annually, along with additional support such as air defense systems and ammunition.

Stoltenberg also commented on Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's recent visit to Moscow, emphasizing that while Orbán represents Hungary and not NATO at such meetings, all NATO member states agree on Russia's role as the aggressor in the Ukraine conflict. He underscored NATO's commitment to Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty.