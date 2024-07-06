EU Ultimatum to North Macedonia: Include Bulgarians or EU Access Blocked!

World » EU | July 6, 2024, Saturday // 08:08
Bulgaria: EU Ultimatum to North Macedonia: Include Bulgarians or EU Access Blocked!

EU ambassador in Skopje, David Geer, urged the Macedonian government to fulfill its obligation to include Bulgarians in the Constitution, stressing that the EU's negotiating framework will not change, BGNES reported.

"The president, parliament, and all institutions play a role in the European integration process. Political parties need to overcome differences and unite on this issue. We want North Macedonia to join the EU as soon as possible. The new Macedonian government claims to be committed to this goal. The EU expects reforms to be carried out, existing treaties implemented, and the commitment to include Bulgarians in the Constitution honored," Geer said in an interview with MRT1.

David Geer emphasized that Brussels will focus on actions, not words.

Regarding Macedonian Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski's request to renegotiate the EU membership Negotiating Framework, Geer stated:

"The agreement with Bulgaria created a framework for improving relations in various spheres. Everyone should work to deepen relations between North Macedonia and Bulgaria. Our position on constitutional changes remains unchanged. Before and after the elections, we expect North Macedonia to make these changes. The constitutional amendments were agreed upon in July 2022, leading to the opening of EU negotiations and the successful completion of the screening process. This commitment must be respected with the inclusion of self-identified Bulgarians in North Macedonia."

Geer dismissed the possibility of changing the negotiation framework. He encouraged North Macedonia and Bulgaria to discuss the Treaty of Friendship and Good Neighborliness, but reiterated that constitutional changes are necessary.

The EU ambassador also emphasized the importance of respecting the Prespa Agreement between Skopje and Athens, as it enabled North Macedonia's NATO membership.

"The trety must be fully implemented. We expect everyone to honor it, including the use of the constitutional name (North Macedonia)," David Geer emphasized.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: macedonia, Bulgaria, EU, geer

Related Articles:

Heat Alert: Yellow Code Issued for 14 Bulgarian Regions

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology has issued a yellow code warning for high temperatures today in 14 regions of Bulgaria

Society » Environment | July 7, 2024, Sunday // 10:45

Bulgaria Leads EU in Housing Price Growth

ccording to Eurostat, Bulgaria experienced the highest growth in housing prices among EU countries, with a 7.1% increase compared to the last quarter of 2023

Business » Properties | July 7, 2024, Sunday // 10:18

Survey: Bulgaria Leads NATO Nations in Desire to Leave

A recent survey has revealed that while the majority of Bulgarians support their country's NATO membership

Politics » Defense | July 6, 2024, Saturday // 08:16

Bulgaria to Bask in Sunny and Hot Weekend

This weekend in Bulgaria will be sunny and hot, with temperatures steadily climbing

Society » Environment | July 6, 2024, Saturday // 07:47

Bulgarian Socialist Party Eyes Third Mandate to Form a Government

The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) anticipates receiving its third mandate to form a government

Politics | July 5, 2024, Friday // 17:00

Archaeologists Unearth Remarkably Preserved Statue of Hermes in Bulgaria

Archaeologists led by Prof. Dr. Ludmil Vagalinski have unearthed a remarkably well-preserved marble statue in the ancient city of Heraclea Sintika, near Petrich, Bulgaria

Society » Archaeology | July 5, 2024, Friday // 15:03
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

Hungary Pushes for Bulgaria and Romania's Schengen Admission by 2024

Hungary's Deputy Minister of the Interior, Bence Retvari, emphasized the significance of including Bulgaria and Romania in the Schengen Area by the end of 2024

World » EU | July 5, 2024, Friday // 12:51

Eurozone Inflation Outlook: ECB Forecasts Continued Decline

Members of the European Central Bank (ECB) expressed confidence that inflation across the Eurozone would continue to decline

World » EU | July 5, 2024, Friday // 10:59

Germany Contemplates Compulsory Military Service for Women

General Carsten Breuer, head of defense in Germany, has proposed that women in the country should also be subject to conscription

World » EU | July 4, 2024, Thursday // 12:14

Far-Right 'National Rally' Sees Bulgarian Women Progress in French Politics

Two Bulgarian women have emerged as contenders in the upcoming French parliamentary elections, representing the far-right "National Assembly" party

World » EU | July 3, 2024, Wednesday // 14:03

Eurozone Maintains Low Unemployment; Bulgaria's Rates Improve

In May, the unemployment rate in the Eurozone held steady at a historic low of 6.4%, marking the second consecutive month at this level

World » EU | July 2, 2024, Tuesday // 14:08

Negotiating Framework Non-Negotiable: EU's Message to North Macedonia

The EU ambassador to North Macedonia, David Geer, reiterated that there is no flexibility in changing the country's negotiating framework

World » EU | July 2, 2024, Tuesday // 11:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria