Turmoil in 'Greatness': Nikolay Markov No Longer a Member of the Party

Nikolay Markov, who until recently served as chairman of the parliamentary group of Bulgaria's newest right-wing party "Greatness," is not actually a member of the party, according to an announcement from the party's press center. Markov did not sign a membership declaration nor did he accept the party's statutes and values.

The party clarified that Markov declared himself the leader and chairman of the party without objection from the Central Council, the governing body of Greatness, in order to avoid disrupting the election campaign.

The Greatness parliamentary group disbanded on Friday after six MPs submitted their resignations. This led to the release of Viktoria Vasileva from her position as Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly.

In a joint video statement on Friday evening with party chairman Albena Pekova, Ivelin Mihailov stated that the Greatness party remains in parliament with six independent deputies who continue to uphold the party's goals and ideals. Mihailov expressed his intent to re-enter the National Assembly as the group leader in the next parliament, vowing to establish a functional group of dedicated individuals.

Pekova denied reports that she had contacted the administration of the National Assembly to inquire about the party's subsidy due to financial difficulties. She suggested that any such calls would be recorded and could prove the allegations false, emphasizing that this claim was a lie.