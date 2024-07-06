Turmoil in 'Greatness': Nikolay Markov No Longer a Member of the Party

Politics | July 6, 2024, Saturday // 08:03
Bulgaria: Turmoil in 'Greatness': Nikolay Markov No Longer a Member of the Party

Nikolay Markov, who until recently served as chairman of the parliamentary group of Bulgaria's newest right-wing party "Greatness," is not actually a member of the party, according to an announcement from the party's press center. Markov did not sign a membership declaration nor did he accept the party's statutes and values.

The party clarified that Markov declared himself the leader and chairman of the party without objection from the Central Council, the governing body of Greatness, in order to avoid disrupting the election campaign.

The Greatness parliamentary group disbanded on Friday after six MPs submitted their resignations. This led to the release of Viktoria Vasileva from her position as Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly.

In a joint video statement on Friday evening with party chairman Albena Pekova, Ivelin Mihailov stated that the Greatness party remains in parliament with six independent deputies who continue to uphold the party's goals and ideals. Mihailov expressed his intent to re-enter the National Assembly as the group leader in the next parliament, vowing to establish a functional group of dedicated individuals.

Pekova denied reports that she had contacted the administration of the National Assembly to inquire about the party's subsidy due to financial difficulties. She suggested that any such calls would be recorded and could prove the allegations false, emphasizing that this claim was a lie.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: markov, greatness, party

Related Articles:

'This is the End of Greatness' - Bulgarian Party Disintegrates

Former deputy chairman of the "Greatness" parliamentary group, Darin Georgiev, has announced the demise of the "Greatness" party, attributing its collapse to its founder

Politics | July 5, 2024, Friday // 11:32

Mass Exodus: Six 'Greatness' MPs Leave, Parliamentary Group Collapses

The Central Council of the "Greatness" party recently urged Nikolay Markov to resign as chairman of the parliamentary group

Politics | July 5, 2024, Friday // 09:53

'Greatness' Party Faces Potential Split Amid Leadership Dispute

Ivelin Mihailov, the founder of the Bulgarian right-wing "Greatness" party, has warned of a potential breakup of the parliamentary group

Politics | July 4, 2024, Thursday // 09:41

Nikolay Markov Quits 'Greatness,' Calls Out Ivelin Mihailov's Control

Nikolay Markov, the parliamentary leader of "Greatness," has announced he is ceasing his participation in all public meetings organized by the party as of yesterday.

Politics | July 3, 2024, Wednesday // 09:34

Intrigue and Allegations: Turmoil Within Bulgaria's 'Greatness' Party

Allegations of threats, compromises, and power struggles within the "Greatness" party have surfaced following statements by party ideologue Ivelin Mihailov

Politics | July 2, 2024, Tuesday // 10:26

Bulgaria: 'Greatness' Party Founder Denies Endorsing GERB Cabinet Amid Hacking Incident

A statement purportedly endorsing support for a GERB-led cabinet, attributed to Ivelin Mihailov on his social media profile, has been denied by the prominent figure and founder of the "Greatness" party.

Politics | July 1, 2024, Monday // 13:23
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Shake Up in Bulgaria's Most Controversial Party: Civil War in DPS? Dogan and Peevski Might Meet

Dogan's meeting with the deputies lasted more than four hours, during which he instructed them not to support the government proposed by GERB

Politics | July 7, 2024, Sunday // 11:15

Survey: Bulgaria Leads NATO Nations in Desire to Leave

A recent survey has revealed that while the majority of Bulgarians support their country's NATO membership

Politics » Defense | July 6, 2024, Saturday // 08:16

Bulgarian Socialist Party Eyes Third Mandate to Form a Government

The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) anticipates receiving its third mandate to form a government

Politics | July 5, 2024, Friday // 17:00

Acting PM: Bulgaria to Advocate for Peace Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine at NATO Summit

At the upcoming NATO summit in Washington, acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev announced that Bulgaria will propose initiating peace talks between Russia and Ukraine

Politics | July 5, 2024, Friday // 14:25

Bulgaria Considers Committing 80 Million Euros to Ukraine

Bulgaria's commitment to providing support to Ukraine, amounting to 80 million euros

Politics | July 5, 2024, Friday // 13:23

Bulgaria's Vice President Urged North Macedonia's Leaders to Carefully Read EU Documents

Bulgarian Vice-President Iliana Yotova has advised Skopje to thoroughly review European Union documents and decisions from the European Council

Politics | July 5, 2024, Friday // 13:17
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria