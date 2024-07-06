Bulgaria's Dimitrov Shines in London: Cruises Past Monfils to Reach Wimbledon Top 16

Bulgaria's Tomova Falls to Wang in Dramatic Wimbledon First Round
Viktoriya Tomova was eliminated in the first round of Wimbledon after a 6:7 (4), 6:3, 0:6 defeat to Xinyu Wang from China
Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov has advanced to the second week of Wimbledon after defeating Gael Monfils in three sets. In the third round of the London competition, Dimitrov managed a convincing 6:3, 6:4, 6:3 victory over the Frenchman. The match, lasting only an hour and 47 minutes, marked Dimitrov's fourth career entry into the tournament's top 16.
Despite facing 16 aces from the 37-year-old Monfils, the No. 10 seed Dimitrov displayed remarkable composure. This victory is his second over Monfils in six encounters. Throughout the match, Dimitrov maintained a strong serve, not losing it even once. He secured one break in each of the first two sets and, in the decisive third set, broke Monfils' serve twice, thus ending the Frenchman's Wimbledon run.
Dimitrov's next challenge will be against the winner of the match between No. 5 seed Daniil Medvedev of Russia and Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff, as he aims for a place in the quarterfinals.
