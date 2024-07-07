Bulgaria to Bask in Sunny and Hot Weekend

Bulgaria to Bask in Sunny and Hot Weekend

This weekend in Bulgaria will be sunny and hot, with temperatures steadily climbing. The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology has reported that on Saturday, the day will start with clear skies, though cumulus clouds may appear in some areas in the afternoon. Winds in Eastern Bulgaria will be moderate from the east-northeast, while elsewhere they will remain light. Maximum temperatures will range between 30° and 35°, with Sofia experiencing around 30°. Atmospheric pressure is expected to drop, nearing the monthly average.

The Black Sea coast will enjoy sunny weather as well. Light to moderate winds will blow from the east-northeast, and maximum temperatures will be between 27° and 30°. Sea water temperatures are approximately 25°, and the sea will be slightly to moderately agitated, with waves reaching 2-3 points.

In the mountains, the weather will also be sunny. Although cumulus clouds will form in the afternoon, no precipitation is expected. A moderate northeasterly wind will prevail, and temperatures will reach around 23° at an altitude of 1200 meters and about 18° at 2000 meters.

Sunday and Monday are set to continue the sunny trend. Winds will generally be weak, coming from the east-northeast. Temperatures will continue to rise, with the second day seeing highs between 33° and 38°, though it will be slightly cooler along the Black Sea.

