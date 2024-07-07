Bulgaria to Bask in Sunny and Hot Weekend

Heat Alert: Yellow Code Issued for 14 Bulgarian Regions
The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology has issued a yellow code warning for high temperatures today in 14 regions of Bulgaria
An orange and yellow fire danger warning has been issued for several areas in North and parts of South-West Bulgaria
According to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, short rains, thunderstorms, and hail are expected today
Overnight across Bulgaria, skies will generally be clear with light to moderate south-southeasterly winds prevailing, except for North-Eastern Bulgaria where occasional cloud cover and brief rain showers are expected
A yellow alert for high temperatures has been issued across most of Bulgaria
The upcoming weekend will see temperatures soaring to 35-36 degrees, offering sunny and warm weather without any precipitation
