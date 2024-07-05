Biden's Latest Blunder: Declares Himself 'First Black Woman' in White House!

President Joe Biden made a notable verbal slip during a recent interview on the US Independence Day, mistakenly referring to himself as "the first black woman to serve with a black president," as reported by Britain's Daily Telegraph. This comment followed what the publication described as a string of recent gaffes by the 46th president.

During the interview with Philadelphia radio station WURD, Biden appeared to confuse himself with Vice President Kamala Harris. He stated, "By the way, I'm proud to be, as I've said, the first vice president, the first black woman to serve with a black president," likely intending to reference his tenure as vice president under Barack Obama.

Earlier in the same interview, Biden correctly noted his appointments of Kamala Harris and Ketanji Brown Jackson as significant milestones, according to the Daily Telegraph.

In another instance of seeming uncertainty during an appearance on the Earl Ingram Show on YouTube, which has a predominantly black audience in Wisconsin, Biden responded to a question about the importance of voting with a statement that seemed more directed at a recent Supreme Court decision favoring his opponent, former President Donald Trump.

"It needs someone, someone to ensure that the Supreme made a decision, among other things, that threatened the American principle that we in America have no kings. No one is above the law," Biden stated during the interview.

Earlier on Independence Day, Biden referred to Trump as "one of our colleagues" in a speech to military families gathered at the White House, noted the Daily Telegraph.

These instances have contributed to perceptions of Biden's public appearances as marked by verbal miscues, occurring amid ongoing political and social discussions across the United States.

