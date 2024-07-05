NATO Informed in Advance of Orban's Moscow Visit, Stoltenberg Confirms

Putin Welcomes Orban to the Kremlin for Talks on Ukraine and EU Relations
Russian President Vladimir Putin informed Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban today that he is prepared to engage in discussions concerning
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg confirmed that the alliance was informed in advance about Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's recent trip to Moscow for discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to Reuters.
Stoltenberg emphasized that Orban's visit was in his capacity as Prime Minister of Hungary and not as a representative of NATO, of which Hungary is a member. He stated that NATO will analyze the outcomes of these talks during upcoming discussions.
During a press briefing, Stoltenberg remarked on Russia's stance regarding the conflict in Ukraine, noting that there has been no substantial change and that President Putin shows no indication of readiness to engage in peace negotiations.
Regarding the ongoing conflict, Stoltenberg emphasized that Ukraine must determine the terms that it finds acceptable for peace talks and any potential settlement that may follow.
Looking ahead, Stoltenberg announced that the upcoming NATO Summit in Washington, scheduled to commence on July 9, will primarily focus on discussions around providing arms support to Ukraine. A key agenda item will be whether NATO member states will agree to supply new air defense systems to Ukraine.
In response to NATO's deliberations on increased military aid to Ukraine, the Kremlin has issued repeated warnings to NATO countries against escalating the conflict by sending additional weapons to Kyiv.
