Bulgarian Socialist Party Eyes Third Mandate to Form a Government
The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) anticipates receiving its third mandate to form a government and is committed to establishing a cabinet focused on national unity and rescue efforts, as stated by Borislav Gutsanov, the chairman of BSP's parliamentary group.
Gutsanov emphasized BSP's intention to convene their National Council upon receiving the mandate to decide on their course of action. He reiterated BSP's stance favoring a government of national salvation and consensus, describing the current state of Bulgaria as precarious and suggesting that a non-partisan expert cabinet would be preferable under the circumstances.
Regarding President Rumen Radev's absence from the NATO summit, Gutsanov expressed understanding despite acknowledging that Bulgaria's current position may not be optimal. He suggested that Bulgaria should take a proactive role in facilitating peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.
Gutsanov's remarks underscore BSP's readiness to take on the responsibility of forming a new government amidst challenging national circumstances, emphasizing the party's commitment to stability and effective governance in Bulgaria.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Acting PM: Bulgaria to Advocate for Peace Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine at NATO Summit
At the upcoming NATO summit in Washington, acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev announced that Bulgaria will propose initiating peace talks between Russia and Ukraine
Bulgaria Considers Committing 80 Million Euros to Ukraine
Bulgaria's commitment to providing support to Ukraine, amounting to 80 million euros
Bulgaria's Vice President Urged North Macedonia's Leaders to Carefully Read EU Documents
Bulgarian Vice-President Iliana Yotova has advised Skopje to thoroughly review European Union documents and decisions from the European Council
'This is the End of Greatness' - Bulgarian Party Disintegrates
Former deputy chairman of the "Greatness" parliamentary group, Darin Georgiev, has announced the demise of the "Greatness" party, attributing its collapse to its founder
President Radev Criticizes Bulgaria's 'Spineless' Stance on Ukraine
President Rumen Radev criticized Bulgaria's stance on Ukraine at the NATO meeting
Mass Exodus: Six 'Greatness' MPs Leave, Parliamentary Group Collapses
The Central Council of the "Greatness" party recently urged Nikolay Markov to resign as chairman of the parliamentary group