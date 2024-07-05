Bulgarian Socialist Party Eyes Third Mandate to Form a Government

Politics | July 5, 2024, Friday // 17:00
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Socialist Party Eyes Third Mandate to Form a Government

The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) anticipates receiving its third mandate to form a government and is committed to establishing a cabinet focused on national unity and rescue efforts, as stated by Borislav Gutsanov, the chairman of BSP's parliamentary group.

Gutsanov emphasized BSP's intention to convene their National Council upon receiving the mandate to decide on their course of action. He reiterated BSP's stance favoring a government of national salvation and consensus, describing the current state of Bulgaria as precarious and suggesting that a non-partisan expert cabinet would be preferable under the circumstances.

Regarding President Rumen Radev's absence from the NATO summit, Gutsanov expressed understanding despite acknowledging that Bulgaria's current position may not be optimal. He suggested that Bulgaria should take a proactive role in facilitating peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

Gutsanov's remarks underscore BSP's readiness to take on the responsibility of forming a new government amidst challenging national circumstances, emphasizing the party's commitment to stability and effective governance in Bulgaria.

