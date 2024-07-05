Security Guards Fired in Plovdiv Hospital Case Involving British Citizen's Death

Bulgaria: Security Guards Fired in Plovdiv Hospital Case Involving British Citizen's Death

Two security guards at a hospital in Plovdiv have been terminated from their positions following an incident involving a British citizen, as confirmed by Health Minister Galya Kondeva in response to inquiries from MP Alexander Simidchiev of WCC-DB. The guards, employed by a local security company, were dismissed after their actions were found to violate Bulgaria's Law on Private Security Activities.

The British citizen passed away several hours after the altercation, prompting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Minister Kondeva provided details indicating that the incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. on June 18, when the British national was brought to St. George Hospital's emergency department by ambulance due to a head injury sustained after consuming a significant amount of alcohol. Despite receiving examinations and tests, the man declined treatment and left the emergency room, but remained on hospital premises. Upon notification, the hospital's contracted security company dispatched two mobile teams, and the Second Regional Office of Plovdiv Police was also informed.

Reportedly, the individual displayed aggressive behavior towards the security personnel awaiting police assistance. The police arrived at approximately 8:50 p.m. and assessed that the situation did not fall under their jurisdiction, subsequently departing from the scene. A physical altercation ensued between the British citizen and the security guards, following which the man was left lying on the ground but conscious. Later, he was admitted to the toxicology department of St. George Hospital, where he eventually passed away.

The security company involved has maintained a working relationship with the hospital for over seven years, according to Minister Kondeva's statement.

