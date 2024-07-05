Keir Starmer Assumes Office as Britain's New Prime Minister

World | July 5, 2024, Friday // 15:49
Bulgaria: Keir Starmer Assumes Office as Britain's New Prime Minister

Labour leader Keir Starmer has been officially appointed as the new Prime Minister of Great Britain following a decisive victory in yesterday's early parliamentary vote. After the election results were confirmed, Starmer met with King Charles III at Buckingham Palace where he received the monarch's commission to form a new cabinet. Following a brief discussion with the King, Starmer proceeded to his new residence, the historic Prime Minister's residence at 10 Downing Street.

Addressing the nation from his new official residence, Starmer pledged to uphold the trust placed in the Labour Party by voters. "You voted for the Labour Party and we take that trust seriously as we embark on rebuilding our country," he stated. Acknowledging the diversity of the electorate, he added, "Regardless of whether you voted for us, in fact - especially if you didn't - my government will serve you." Starmer emphasized his commitment to governing in the service of all citizens, promising a focus on positive political impact.

In his inaugural speech as Prime Minister, Starmer highlighted his vision for a government that prioritizes the people. "Politics can do good. We've reoriented the Labour Party to serve the people," he asserted, outlining his approach to leadership. Starmer expressed determination to lead with integrity and effectiveness, aiming to unite the country under his leadership.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Starmer, Prime Minister, King, labour

Related Articles:

Rishi Sunak Admits Responsibility for Conservative Party's Election Loss

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has publicly accepted responsibility for the Conservative Party's significant loss in the UK general election

World | July 5, 2024, Friday // 13:26

Labour Party Achieves Landslide Victory in UK Election

The Labour Party in Great Britain has convincingly won the early parliamentary elections

World | July 5, 2024, Friday // 09:23

Returning for the 4th Time: GERB Pitches Boyko Borissov as Prime Minister of Bulgaria

For the first time since the potential return of Boyko Borissov as prime minister became a central theme in Bulgaria's election campaign

Politics | May 29, 2024, Wednesday // 15:40

The Return Of The King: Tsar Ferdinand's Remains Come Home to Bulgaria

The mortal remains of King (Tsar) Ferdinand will be brought to Bulgaria, with the mourning ceremony set to take place at the royal palace "Vrana," as announced by the "King Boris and Queen Giovanna" Fund

Society | May 29, 2024, Wednesday // 09:20

He Might Be Britain's New Prime Minister

Keir Starmer is emerging as a potential future Prime Minister of Britain, presenting himself as a meticulous and professional lawyer with a focus on details rather than charisma

World | May 23, 2024, Thursday // 15:00

Bulgarian Prime Minister Takes Action on 'Mama I Az' Hospital

Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev is poised to address critical issues plaguing children's healthcare in Bulgaria, particularly regarding the "Mama I Az" hospital.

Politics | May 7, 2024, Tuesday // 08:25
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Biden's Latest Blunder: Declares Himself 'First Black Woman' in White House!

President Joe Biden made a notable verbal slip during a recent interview on the US Independence Day

World | July 5, 2024, Friday // 17:19

NATO Informed in Advance of Orban's Moscow Visit, Stoltenberg Confirms

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg confirmed that the alliance was informed in advance about Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's recent trip to Moscow

World | July 5, 2024, Friday // 17:06

Coerced into Conflict: Inside the Plight of DPR Prisoners Forced into Ukrainian Frontlines

Prisoners from the so-called Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) have been coerced into frontline combat roles in Ukraine, despite promises of pardons and release In Sochi, a monument was erected to the soldiers of the operational-combat tactical formation

World » Russia | July 5, 2024, Friday // 16:40

Putin Welcomes Orban to the Kremlin for Talks on Ukraine and EU Relations

Russian President Vladimir Putin informed Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban today that he is prepared to engage in discussions concerning

World » Russia | July 5, 2024, Friday // 15:55

Rishi Sunak Admits Responsibility for Conservative Party's Election Loss

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has publicly accepted responsibility for the Conservative Party's significant loss in the UK general election

World | July 5, 2024, Friday // 13:26

Hungary Pushes for Bulgaria and Romania's Schengen Admission by 2024

Hungary's Deputy Minister of the Interior, Bence Retvari, emphasized the significance of including Bulgaria and Romania in the Schengen Area by the end of 2024

World » EU | July 5, 2024, Friday // 12:51
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria