Acting PM: Bulgaria to Advocate for Peace Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine at NATO Summit

At the upcoming NATO summit in Washington, acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev announced that Bulgaria will propose initiating peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. Glavchev emphasized:

"I genuinely believe we should advocate for peace negotiations, with Bulgaria acting as the mediator. What could be better than that? And that is what I will propose; there is no problem."

However, Glavchev expressed skepticism about Bulgaria's chances of being accepted as an intermediary:

"Nothing would be better. I will present a good offer, but it requires agreement for us to be recognized as mediators. It is essential to emphasize that these peace negotiations must align with the UN Charter and international law. These are conditions which, in my opinion, are non-negotiable."

Earlier today, Bulgaria's commitment to supporting Ukraine with 80 million euros was emphasized by Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev during parliamentary discussions, ahead of the upcoming NATO summit.

Glavchev clarified that this does not mean Bulgaria will be an unrestricted donor, countering President Rumen Radev's claims. Boyko Borissov, leader of GERB, stressed that Bulgaria will not make cash contributions and reaffirmed the country's advocacy for peace, dismissing suggestions of deploying Bulgarian troops to Ukraine as manipulative.

Borissov assured that Bulgarian soldiers will only defend national territory and highlighted the strategic value of industrial cooperation with Ukraine, emphasizing potential economic benefits and returns on investments.

Meanwhile, President Rumen Radev criticized Bulgaria's approach to the Ukraine conflict at the NATO meeting, calling it insufficient and spineless. Speaking to journalists, Radev disapproved of Bulgaria being seen as a continual financial backer of Ukraine's war efforts until a "final victory."

During a parliamentary hearing with Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev, he emphasized that the government owed an explanation to lawmakers and citizens about its commitments in Ukraine. Radev expressed his disagreement with substantial financial aid and weapon supplies to Ukraine without replacement assurances and questioned the clarity of Bulgaria's NATO position, particularly regarding the definition and cost of a "final victory" in Ukraine.

He doubted the planners' understanding of the conflict's implications and criticized the weak stance adopted by Bulgaria, reaffirming his refusal to lead Bulgaria's delegation to the NATO meeting in Washington due to his opposition to the current diplomatic posture on Ukraine.