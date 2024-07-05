Rishi Sunak Admits Responsibility for Conservative Party's Election Loss

World | July 5, 2024, Friday // 13:26
Bulgaria: Rishi Sunak Admits Responsibility for Conservative Party's Election Loss

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has publicly accepted responsibility for the Conservative Party's significant loss in the UK general election. Keir Starmer of the Labour Party achieved a landslide victory and is poised to succeed Sunak as the country's next prime minister.

In his first statement following the election outcome, Sunak acknowledged the electorate's verdict as "sobering" and emphasized the need to reflect and learn from the defeat. He took personal responsibility for the Conservative Party's failure to secure a majority in the House of Commons.

Sunak also confirmed Labour's victory in the general election and conveyed his congratulations to Keir Starmer, whom he called to acknowledge his win.

Meanwhile, in central London, Keir Starmer addressed jubilant supporters, declaring that a new era of change was beginning. He expressed optimism about the future, describing it as a moment for the country to seize opportunities after 14 years.

Although final results are pending, Labour is expected to secure at least 411 seats in the new parliament, ensuring a comfortable majority, possibly exceeding 170 seats.

Currently, the Conservatives hold 119 seats, while the Liberal Democrats have achieved a notable performance with a record-breaking 71 seats.

Nigel Farage, leader of Reform UK, has won his constituency seat, marking his long-awaited success after seven previous attempts. Reform UK has secured a total of four seats in the new parliament.

The Scottish National Party (SNP) faced a disappointing outcome, winning only 9 seats, which has raised questions about the future of the Scottish independence movement.

One notable highlight of the new parliament is the record number of women elected, totaling 242 representatives, surpassing the previous record of 220.

The election results mark a significant shift in British politics, with Labour's decisive victory under Keir Starmer's leadership signaling a new direction for the country.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Sunak, conservative, labour, british

Related Articles:

Security Guards Fired in Plovdiv Hospital Case Involving British Citizen's Death

Two security guards at a hospital in Plovdiv have been terminated from their positions following an incident involving a British citizen

Society » Incidents | July 5, 2024, Friday // 16:30

Keir Starmer Assumes Office as Britain's New Prime Minister

Labour leader Keir Starmer has been officially appointed as the new Prime Minister of Great Britain following a decisive victory in yesterday's early parliamentary vote

World | July 5, 2024, Friday // 15:49

Labour Party Achieves Landslide Victory in UK Election

The Labour Party in Great Britain has convincingly won the early parliamentary elections

World | July 5, 2024, Friday // 09:23

UK Parliamentary Elections Underway: Labour Predicted to End Conservative Rule

Today, July 4, parliamentary elections are taking place in Great Britain, called ahead of schedule by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

World | July 4, 2024, Thursday // 09:48

No Charges Filed in Suspicious Death of British Patient at Plovdiv Hospital

The security guards from the Hospital "St. George" in Plovdiv have been released without charges following an altercation with a British patient who later died

Crime | June 25, 2024, Tuesday // 15:28

Investigation Underway: Death of British Citizen at Plovdiv Hospital Raises Questions

The District Prosecutor's Office in Plovdiv is currently investigating the death of a British citizen at Saint George Medical Center

Society » Incidents | June 24, 2024, Monday // 12:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Biden's Latest Blunder: Declares Himself 'First Black Woman' in White House!

President Joe Biden made a notable verbal slip during a recent interview on the US Independence Day

World | July 5, 2024, Friday // 17:19

NATO Informed in Advance of Orban's Moscow Visit, Stoltenberg Confirms

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg confirmed that the alliance was informed in advance about Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's recent trip to Moscow

World | July 5, 2024, Friday // 17:06

Coerced into Conflict: Inside the Plight of DPR Prisoners Forced into Ukrainian Frontlines

Prisoners from the so-called Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) have been coerced into frontline combat roles in Ukraine, despite promises of pardons and release In Sochi, a monument was erected to the soldiers of the operational-combat tactical formation

World » Russia | July 5, 2024, Friday // 16:40

Putin Welcomes Orban to the Kremlin for Talks on Ukraine and EU Relations

Russian President Vladimir Putin informed Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban today that he is prepared to engage in discussions concerning

World » Russia | July 5, 2024, Friday // 15:55

Keir Starmer Assumes Office as Britain's New Prime Minister

Labour leader Keir Starmer has been officially appointed as the new Prime Minister of Great Britain following a decisive victory in yesterday's early parliamentary vote

World | July 5, 2024, Friday // 15:49

Hungary Pushes for Bulgaria and Romania's Schengen Admission by 2024

Hungary's Deputy Minister of the Interior, Bence Retvari, emphasized the significance of including Bulgaria and Romania in the Schengen Area by the end of 2024

World » EU | July 5, 2024, Friday // 12:51
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria