Bulgaria Leads EU in Housing Price Growth
ccording to Eurostat, Bulgaria experienced the highest growth in housing prices among EU countries, with a 7.1% increase compared to the last quarter of 2023
Bulgaria's commitment to providing support to Ukraine, amounting to 80 million euros, has been underscored as the nation prepares for the upcoming NATO summit. Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev made this announcement during discussions in parliament.
However, Glavchev clarified that Bulgaria's assistance does not entail becoming an unrestricted donor to Ukraine, countering assertions made by President Rumen Radev.
Previously, Boyko Borissov, leader of GERB, emphasized Bulgaria's stance on non-monetary contributions. He emphasized that such international summits serve as platforms where member states, each with distinct perspectives, engage as partners.
"We have consistently advocated for peace," Borissov reaffirmed, expressing discontent over what he termed as "manipulative" attempts to suggest Bulgarian troops could be deployed to Ukraine.
Regarding military involvement, Borissov categorically assured that Bulgarian soldiers are solely committed to defending national territory and affirmed that there will be no deployment to Ukraine.
Reflecting on Bulgaria's contributions to Ukraine, Borissov acknowledged the country's efforts are valued. He endorsed President Radev's emphasis on fostering broad industrial cooperation, highlighting potential benefits for Bulgaria, including investments and industrial partnerships.
"Investing in Ukraine could yield significant returns," Borissov emphasized, underscoring the strategic value of bilateral economic collaborations.
