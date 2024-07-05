Bulgaria's Vice President Urged North Macedonia's Leaders to Carefully Read EU Documents

Politics | July 5, 2024, Friday // 13:17
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Vice President Urged North Macedonia's Leaders to Carefully Read EU Documents

Bulgarian Vice-President Iliana Yotova has advised Skopje to thoroughly review European Union documents and decisions from the European Council. Her remarks were in response to comments made by North Macedonia's new president, Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, who asserted that there is no provision in the Good Neighborliness Agreement with Bulgaria requiring changes to the constitution.

Siljanovska, in her first interview since assuming office, called on Greece or the EU to inform Bulgaria that historical, cultural, heritage, and language matters are not up for negotiation.

In contrast, Vice President Iliana Yotova emphasized the unproductive nature of Skopje's stance. She referenced the European Union's official documents, including resolutions adopted by the European Parliament, which outline the essence of the Good Neighborliness Treaty and the Prespa Agreement. Yotova urged North Macedonia to closely monitor the procedural requirements for an intergovernmental conference and the evaluation reports that the European Commission will oversee.

She highlighted the need for North Macedonia to engage constructively in dialogue with Bulgaria, characterizing recent interactions as largely unproductive and lacking in seriousness.

"On the basis of the French proposal, which has long been an official document of the European Union, as well as the resolutions adopted by the European Parliament, it is clearly stated what the essence of the Treaty of Good Neighborhood and the Prespa Agreement is. From here on, I recommend carefully looking into the procedure - what are the necessary conditions for an intergovernmental conference, what will the European Commission monitor as evaluation reports. So they have a lot of work, and the way in which the dialogue with our country has been conducted lately - the most - somewhat unproductive and frivolous," said Yotova.

Yotova recommended: Skopje should carefully read EU documents

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Yotova, macedonia, Bulgarian, Siljanovska

Related Articles:

No More "Little Russia" on the Black Sea Coast: Young Bulgarians and Retired Europeans Return to Buy Properties

The holiday property market along Bulgaria's Black Sea coast is experiencing a shift away from its previous dominance by Russian buyers

Business » Properties | July 5, 2024, Friday // 10:22

North Macedonia's President Asserts No Constitutional Changes Required by Bulgaria Agreement

In her first interview as president, Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova emphasized that North Macedonia has fulfilled its obligations under the Prespa Agreement ahead of schedule

World » Southeast Europe | July 5, 2024, Friday // 09:39

Bulgaria's President Congratulates Joe Biden and the American People on July 4th

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev extended his congratulations to President Joe Biden and the people of the United States

Politics | July 4, 2024, Thursday // 17:18

North Macedonia's PM Wants Balkan Unity Over Insults and Provocations From Bulgaria and Greece

North Macedonia's Prime Minister and VMRO-DPMNE party leader Hristijan Mickoski addressed recent comments from Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Bulgarian President Rumen Radev

World » Southeast Europe | July 4, 2024, Thursday // 15:41

Bulgarian Doctors Conduct Free Health Screenings for Compatriots in Albania

Professors and students from the Medical College of Trakia University in Stara Zagora took part in a charity initiative in Albania

Society » Health | July 4, 2024, Thursday // 14:23

Bulgaria Alerts EU on North Macedonia's 'Inadmissible Behavior'

Bulgaria has initiated diplomatic efforts among EU member states to address what it deems as "inadmissible behavior" from prominent political figures in North Macedonia

Politics | July 4, 2024, Thursday // 13:26
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgarian Socialist Party Eyes Third Mandate to Form a Government

The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) anticipates receiving its third mandate to form a government

Politics | July 5, 2024, Friday // 17:00

Acting PM: Bulgaria to Advocate for Peace Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine at NATO Summit

At the upcoming NATO summit in Washington, acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev announced that Bulgaria will propose initiating peace talks between Russia and Ukraine

Politics | July 5, 2024, Friday // 14:25

Bulgaria Considers Committing 80 Million Euros to Ukraine

Bulgaria's commitment to providing support to Ukraine, amounting to 80 million euros

Politics | July 5, 2024, Friday // 13:23

'This is the End of Greatness' - Bulgarian Party Disintegrates

Former deputy chairman of the "Greatness" parliamentary group, Darin Georgiev, has announced the demise of the "Greatness" party, attributing its collapse to its founder

Politics | July 5, 2024, Friday // 11:32

President Radev Criticizes Bulgaria's 'Spineless' Stance on Ukraine

President Rumen Radev criticized Bulgaria's stance on Ukraine at the NATO meeting

Politics | July 5, 2024, Friday // 10:06

Mass Exodus: Six 'Greatness' MPs Leave, Parliamentary Group Collapses

The Central Council of the "Greatness" party recently urged Nikolay Markov to resign as chairman of the parliamentary group

Politics | July 5, 2024, Friday // 09:53
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria