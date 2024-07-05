Bulgaria's Vice President Urged North Macedonia's Leaders to Carefully Read EU Documents

Bulgarian Vice-President Iliana Yotova has advised Skopje to thoroughly review European Union documents and decisions from the European Council. Her remarks were in response to comments made by North Macedonia's new president, Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, who asserted that there is no provision in the Good Neighborliness Agreement with Bulgaria requiring changes to the constitution.

Siljanovska, in her first interview since assuming office, called on Greece or the EU to inform Bulgaria that historical, cultural, heritage, and language matters are not up for negotiation.

In contrast, Vice President Iliana Yotova emphasized the unproductive nature of Skopje's stance. She referenced the European Union's official documents, including resolutions adopted by the European Parliament, which outline the essence of the Good Neighborliness Treaty and the Prespa Agreement. Yotova urged North Macedonia to closely monitor the procedural requirements for an intergovernmental conference and the evaluation reports that the European Commission will oversee.

She highlighted the need for North Macedonia to engage constructively in dialogue with Bulgaria, characterizing recent interactions as largely unproductive and lacking in seriousness.

"On the basis of the French proposal, which has long been an official document of the European Union, as well as the resolutions adopted by the European Parliament, it is clearly stated what the essence of the Treaty of Good Neighborhood and the Prespa Agreement is. From here on, I recommend carefully looking into the procedure - what are the necessary conditions for an intergovernmental conference, what will the European Commission monitor as evaluation reports. So they have a lot of work, and the way in which the dialogue with our country has been conducted lately - the most - somewhat unproductive and frivolous," said Yotova.

Yotova recommended: Skopje should carefully read EU documents