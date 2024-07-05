Hungary Pushes for Bulgaria and Romania's Schengen Admission by 2024

July 5, 2024, Friday
Bulgaria: Hungary Pushes for Bulgaria and Romania's Schengen Admission by 2024

Hungary's Deputy Minister of the Interior, Bence Retvari, emphasized the significance of including Bulgaria and Romania in the Schengen Area by the end of 2024 during Hungary's Presidency of the Council of the EU. He expressed optimism for a timely decision on this matter but did not specify a precise timeline for the vote.

Retvari underscored the importance of keeping the issue of Schengen accession for Bulgaria and Romania on the EU Council's agenda, stressing the need to avoid unnecessary delays in reaching a resolution.

Speaking at a press conference in Budapest, Retvari called upon EU member states to deploy additional resources to support Bulgaria and Greece in securing their external borders. He highlighted concerns over the challenges faced by these countries in managing migrant flows, noting incidents where migrants have been non-compliant and hostile towards border authorities.

The Deputy Minister urged the EU to enhance security measures across all external borders, warning that failure to do so could lead to a reestablishment of internal European borders, potentially disrupting the internal market.

Retvari's remarks reflect Hungary's proactive stance on border security within the EU, advocating for collective action to address challenges at the bloc's external borders. He emphasized the necessity of solidarity among member states in managing migration effectively.

