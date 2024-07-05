No More "Little Russia" on the Black Sea Coast: Young Bulgarians and Retired Europeans Return to Buy Properties

Business » PROPERTIES | July 5, 2024, Friday // 10:22
Bulgaria: No More "Little Russia" on the Black Sea Coast: Young Bulgarians and Retired Europeans Return to Buy Properties

The holiday property market along Bulgaria's Black Sea coast is experiencing a shift away from its previous dominance by Russian buyers, now attracting a blend of younger Bulgarian professionals and retired Europeans. According to a comprehensive report by BTA, half of the buyers for seaside apartments are Bulgarians under 30, primarily from the IT sector, while the other half consists of retirees from Germany, France, Italy, and the Netherlands.

Demand is particularly strong for two-bedroom apartments within gated complexes, with average prices starting at 1,900 euros per square meter. Maintenance fees, which cover amenities like pools and gyms, no longer deter buyers, who typically spend around BGN 60-70 per month on these services. Ukrainian investors are also entering the market, focusing on new residential developments near the sea.

This snapshot of the summer holiday market in Bulgaria was detailed by Atanas Argirov and Stefka Kalcheva, members of the National Association "Real Estate" Management Board.

In Varna, residential property prices have surged by 60 percent over the past two years, prompting a shift in buyer interest towards vacation homes. Atanas Argirov notes that holiday property prices have also risen, albeit more slowly, by 25 percent during the same period, indicating a stable upward trajectory despite lagging behind residential real estate.

The preferred locations in Varna include areas around the city center like "Sts. Constantine and Helena" and its surrounding districts. These locales, increasingly structured as residential hubs, appeal due to proximity to amenities such as large supermarkets and easy access to Varna and Vinitsa districts. The trend shows an almost equal number of permanent residents and vacation property owners in these areas.

In Golden Sands, demand for vacation properties is also on the rise, particularly within closed aparthotel complexes used mainly as second homes rented out during the summer season. Despite limited year-round inhabitation, interest remains high, with several new residential projects underway in "Sts. Constantine and Helena" and ongoing development in the Golden Sands area.

Buyers in Varna predominantly favor two-bedroom apartments, which account for about 40 percent of all real estate transactions in the city. Larger units with more than three rooms are preferred by IT professionals, who utilize them not just as residences but also as workspaces, reflecting a growing trend towards multifunctional living spaces. Security and amenities in gated communities attract over 80 percent of buyers, with rising maintenance fees posing minimal deterrent.

Approximately 60 percent of new buyers in Varna and its surrounding resorts are aged between 25 and 35, many of whom work in the IT sector. Bulgarians make up the majority of purchasers, while retirees from Western Europe constitute a smaller yet significant demographic, alongside buyers from Ukraine and Israel. The departure of Russian buyers has led to a smaller foreign presence in Bulgaria's real estate market, with Ukrainian investors beginning to play a more prominent role, particularly in high-end developments near Alen Mak and Manastirski Rid.

In the Burgas region, interest in vacation properties is steadily growing, with Bulgarian citizens accounting for 50 percent of transactions. The remainder includes retirees from Germany and a diverse mix of buyers from Poland, the Czech Republic, Israel, and Russian-speaking countries. This influx has partially offset the decline in Russian buyers, who face logistical challenges in utilizing their Bulgarian properties due to visa and transport restrictions.

Property prices in Burgas have seen a modest increase of approximately 5 to 6 percent since the beginning of the year, aligning with inflation rates. Despite a balanced market without significant peaks, industry experts predict a slight rise of 2-3 percent in housing prices by year-end, totaling an increase of 4-8 percent for 2024.

Sozopol, Nessebar, Sunny Beach, and Primorsko remain favored destinations for vacation property investments, with a growing interest from Ukrainian buyers in Pomorie. The profile of buyers in Burgas skews towards younger Bulgarians aged 35-45 seeking second homes, while foreign buyers, particularly from Poland, are also prevalent. Financing through mortgage loans is common, with expatriate Bulgarians and EU residents contributing to a significant portion of purchases.

In both Varna and Burgas, two-bedroom apartments are the preferred property type among buyers, offering flexibility for seasonal use. The appeal of closed complexes lies in their security and maintained amenities, with additional fees, including maintenance costs, posing minimal concern for new buyers. Prices are influenced by proximity to the sea, with properties closer to the beach commanding higher values. However, affordability remains a consideration, with lower-priced options reflecting their distance from coastal areas and historical town centers.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Properties » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: market, property, Russian, Bulgarian

Related Articles:

Coerced into Conflict: Inside the Plight of DPR Prisoners Forced into Ukrainian Frontlines

Prisoners from the so-called Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) have been coerced into frontline combat roles in Ukraine, despite promises of pardons and release In Sochi, a monument was erected to the soldiers of the operational-combat tactical formation

World » Russia | July 5, 2024, Friday // 16:40

Bulgaria's Vice President Urged North Macedonia's Leaders to Carefully Read EU Documents

Bulgarian Vice-President Iliana Yotova has advised Skopje to thoroughly review European Union documents and decisions from the European Council

Politics | July 5, 2024, Friday // 13:17

Bulgaria's President Congratulates Joe Biden and the American People on July 4th

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev extended his congratulations to President Joe Biden and the people of the United States

Politics | July 4, 2024, Thursday // 17:18

Putin and Xi Propose New Anti-NATO Alliance in Eurasia

At the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Astana, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping have unveiled plans for a new regional security organization

World » Russia | July 4, 2024, Thursday // 16:25

Bulgarian Doctors Conduct Free Health Screenings for Compatriots in Albania

Professors and students from the Medical College of Trakia University in Stara Zagora took part in a charity initiative in Albania

Society » Health | July 4, 2024, Thursday // 14:23

Pokrovsk: Epicenter of Intense Fighting Between Russian and Ukrainian Forces

The eastern city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk region is currently the focal point of hostilities between Russian and Ukrainian forces

World » Ukraine | July 4, 2024, Thursday // 10:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Properties

Bulgaria's Real Estate Boom: Varna Outpaces Sofia in Price Growth

In Bulgaria, residential property prices are on the rise, with Varna leading the charge ahead of even Sofia

Business » Properties | July 2, 2024, Tuesday // 09:10

Wealth Abroad: 3,600 Bulgarians Declare Overseas Holdings

Publicly available information from the National Revenue Agency reveals that 3,604 Bulgarian residents have properties abroad, all of which have been duly declared to the agency

Business » Properties | June 5, 2024, Wednesday // 11:17

Bulgarian Farmland Prices Go Crazy - Why You Shouldn't Buy Now

The agricultural land market in Bulgaria is on the verge of overheating, according to the latest data from the National Statistical Institute

Business » Properties | June 4, 2024, Tuesday // 11:43

Bulgaria's Property Market: Bubble or Boom?

Is there a property bubble forming in Bulgaria?

Business » Properties | June 4, 2024, Tuesday // 08:30

Foreign Interest Surges in Bulgarian Property Market, Especially in Resorts

Real estate agents have reported a surge in property purchases by foreigners in Bulgaria's resorts and major cities like Sofia, Plovdiv, Varna, and Burgas

Business » Properties | May 22, 2024, Wednesday // 17:01

A Complete Guide for Bulgarian Investors Investing in Off-Plan Property in Dubai

A comprehensive guide for Bulgarian investors looking to enter Dubai's lucrative off-plan property market, including benefits, the buying process, best areas, and essential considerations.

Business » Properties | May 21, 2024, Tuesday // 15:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria