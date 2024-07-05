President Radev Criticizes Bulgaria's 'Spineless' Stance on Ukraine

Politics | July 5, 2024, Friday // 10:06
Bulgaria: President Radev Criticizes Bulgaria's 'Spineless' Stance on Ukraine

President Rumen Radev criticized Bulgaria's stance on Ukraine at the NATO meeting, describing it as insufficient and lacking backbone. Speaking firmly to journalists, Radev expressed his disapproval of Bulgaria being positioned as a continual financial supporter of Ukraine's war efforts "until final victory."

During a parliamentary hearing with Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev, Radev emphasized that the government owed not only an explanation to lawmakers but also to all Bulgarian citizens regarding the commitments made on behalf of the country in Ukraine's conflict.

"I disagree with the specific commitments made for substantial financial aid and the supply of weaponry to Ukraine," Radev asserted, highlighting his reservations about providing Bulgarian military arsenal without receiving replacement samples first.

Radev questioned the clarity of those responsible for formulating Bulgaria's NATO position, particularly regarding their understanding of what constitutes "final victory" in Ukraine and its potential costs in terms of time, money, resources, and risks for Bulgaria.

Expressing doubt about the planners' grasp of Ukraine's prolonged conflict implications, Radev criticized what he perceived as inadequate and weak positions adopted by Bulgaria. He reiterated his refusal to lead Bulgaria's delegation to the NATO meeting in Washington, citing his opposition to defending such a position.

"I have consistently opposed inadequate and spineless stances," Radev concluded, underscoring his principled stance against Bulgaria's current diplomatic posture on Ukraine.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Radev, NATO, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Leads EU in Housing Price Growth

ccording to Eurostat, Bulgaria experienced the highest growth in housing prices among EU countries, with a 7.1% increase compared to the last quarter of 2023

Business » Properties | July 6, 2024, Saturday // 23:00

NATO Informed in Advance of Orban's Moscow Visit, Stoltenberg Confirms

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg confirmed that the alliance was informed in advance about Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's recent trip to Moscow

World | July 5, 2024, Friday // 17:06

Bulgarian Socialist Party Eyes Third Mandate to Form a Government

The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) anticipates receiving its third mandate to form a government

Politics | July 5, 2024, Friday // 17:00

Archaeologists Unearth Remarkably Preserved Statue of Hermes in Bulgaria

Archaeologists led by Prof. Dr. Ludmil Vagalinski have unearthed a remarkably well-preserved marble statue in the ancient city of Heraclea Sintika, near Petrich, Bulgaria

Society » Archaeology | July 5, 2024, Friday // 15:03

Acting PM: Bulgaria to Advocate for Peace Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine at NATO Summit

At the upcoming NATO summit in Washington, acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev announced that Bulgaria will propose initiating peace talks between Russia and Ukraine

Politics | July 5, 2024, Friday // 14:25

Bulgaria Considers Committing 80 Million Euros to Ukraine

Bulgaria's commitment to providing support to Ukraine, amounting to 80 million euros

Politics | July 5, 2024, Friday // 13:23
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgarian Socialist Party Eyes Third Mandate to Form a Government

The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) anticipates receiving its third mandate to form a government

Politics | July 5, 2024, Friday // 17:00

Acting PM: Bulgaria to Advocate for Peace Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine at NATO Summit

At the upcoming NATO summit in Washington, acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev announced that Bulgaria will propose initiating peace talks between Russia and Ukraine

Politics | July 5, 2024, Friday // 14:25

Bulgaria Considers Committing 80 Million Euros to Ukraine

Bulgaria's commitment to providing support to Ukraine, amounting to 80 million euros

Politics | July 5, 2024, Friday // 13:23

Bulgaria's Vice President Urged North Macedonia's Leaders to Carefully Read EU Documents

Bulgarian Vice-President Iliana Yotova has advised Skopje to thoroughly review European Union documents and decisions from the European Council

Politics | July 5, 2024, Friday // 13:17

'This is the End of Greatness' - Bulgarian Party Disintegrates

Former deputy chairman of the "Greatness" parliamentary group, Darin Georgiev, has announced the demise of the "Greatness" party, attributing its collapse to its founder

Politics | July 5, 2024, Friday // 11:32

Mass Exodus: Six 'Greatness' MPs Leave, Parliamentary Group Collapses

The Central Council of the "Greatness" party recently urged Nikolay Markov to resign as chairman of the parliamentary group

Politics | July 5, 2024, Friday // 09:53
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria