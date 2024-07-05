President Radev Criticizes Bulgaria's 'Spineless' Stance on Ukraine

President Rumen Radev criticized Bulgaria's stance on Ukraine at the NATO meeting, describing it as insufficient and lacking backbone. Speaking firmly to journalists, Radev expressed his disapproval of Bulgaria being positioned as a continual financial supporter of Ukraine's war efforts "until final victory."

During a parliamentary hearing with Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev, Radev emphasized that the government owed not only an explanation to lawmakers but also to all Bulgarian citizens regarding the commitments made on behalf of the country in Ukraine's conflict.

"I disagree with the specific commitments made for substantial financial aid and the supply of weaponry to Ukraine," Radev asserted, highlighting his reservations about providing Bulgarian military arsenal without receiving replacement samples first.

Radev questioned the clarity of those responsible for formulating Bulgaria's NATO position, particularly regarding their understanding of what constitutes "final victory" in Ukraine and its potential costs in terms of time, money, resources, and risks for Bulgaria.

Expressing doubt about the planners' grasp of Ukraine's prolonged conflict implications, Radev criticized what he perceived as inadequate and weak positions adopted by Bulgaria. He reiterated his refusal to lead Bulgaria's delegation to the NATO meeting in Washington, citing his opposition to defending such a position.

"I have consistently opposed inadequate and spineless stances," Radev concluded, underscoring his principled stance against Bulgaria's current diplomatic posture on Ukraine.