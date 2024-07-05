Putin Refuses Ceasefire Talks with Ukraine, Demands Surrender!

World » UKRAINE | July 5, 2024, Friday // 10:01
Bulgaria: Putin Refuses Ceasefire Talks with Ukraine, Demands Surrender!

Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Astana, has firmly stated that Russia has no intention of halting its military operations in Ukraine at this stage. He emphasized that any ceasefire would only be considered if Kyiv agrees to "irreversible" concessions, which include abandoning NATO ambitions and ceding control of four disputed provinces to Moscow.

Last month, Putin had outlined these conditions as non-negotiable for ending the conflict in Ukraine. However, Ukraine promptly rejected these terms, labeling them as tantamount to capitulation. Putin further remarked that he would await the outcome of the upcoming US presidential election to gauge the stance of the future administration towards Ukraine.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) has analyzed Putin's statements at the SCO summit, noting his categorical rejection of ceasefire negotiations. Putin dismissed the Ukrainian government, including the Verkhovna Rada, as illegitimate for negotiations, contradicting his earlier recognition of the Rada as Ukraine's legitimate negotiating body.

Instead of engaging in ceasefire talks, Putin has focused on demanding Ukraine's "demilitarization" as a precondition for any potential cessation of hostilities. This demand underscores Russia's objective to prevent Ukraine from rebuilding its military capabilities during a ceasefire period, while potentially strengthening its own military presence.

The ISW analysis suggests that Putin's refusal to consider a ceasefire without Ukrainian surrender demonstrates his confidence in Russia's ability to achieve victory through gradual advancements in Ukraine. Analysts believe Russia aims to exploit any ceasefire to bolster its forces and mobilize its defense industry for future aggressive actions against Ukraine.

Putin also rejected Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's proposal for negotiations through a mediator, arguing that such mediators lack the authority to sign binding agreements. Additionally, Putin expressed interest in US presidential candidate Donald Trump's intentions regarding the conflict in Ukraine, indicating a readiness to engage with the future US administration based on its policies towards Russia and Ukraine.

