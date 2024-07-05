Mass Exodus: Six 'Greatness' MPs Leave, Parliamentary Group Collapses

Politics | July 5, 2024, Friday // 09:53
The Central Council of the "Greatness" party recently urged Nikolay Markov to resign as chairman of the parliamentary group and called for Viktoria Vasileva to step down from her role as deputy chairman in the National Assembly. This decision was officially announced on the party's website.

In a significant shift, six MPs from the "Greatness" party have departed from the parliamentary group, reducing its size to just seven representatives and leading to its disintegration.

The MPs who left are Krasimira Katincharova, Juliana Mateeva, Pavlin Petrov, Irena Neginova, Larisa Savova, and Rositsa Kalinova.

Yesterday, Ivelin Mihailov, founder of Bulgaria's right-wing "Greatness" party, warned of a potential split within their parliamentary group after all MPs unanimously voted against the GERB-proposed government. Speaking in Razgrad, Mihailov stated that if their MPs fail to remove Viktoria Vasileva and Colonel Markov, they will dissolve the group to operate independently.

He stressed this move as necessary to avoid stagnation. Mihailov also called for the resignations of Nikolay Markov, the group's chairman, and Viktoria Vasileva, deputy chairman of the National Assembly, along with Darin Georgiev, the deputy chairman of the group.

Meanwhile, Markov mentioned considering stepping down during a parliamentary session yesterday, clarifying he hasn't threatened fellow MPs. He criticized Mihailov's portrayal of himself as a victim, highlighting financial differences and expressing doubt about alleged threats against Mihailov. Victoria Vasileva, a Greatness MP, responded by stating she is unfamiliar with Mihailov after his Facebook call to expel her and Markov from the group, reflecting strained internal dynamics within Greatness amidst these tensions.

