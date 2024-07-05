Borissov Clarifies: Bulgaria Receives Funds for Soviet Equipment, No Cash Aid to Ukraine

"Bulgaria will not provide cash to Ukraine", emphasized Boyko Borissov, the leader of GERB, during a parliamentary session. He pointed out that instead of giving money, Bulgaria receives funds for supplying old Soviet equipment, with 60 million euros already received and an additional 300 million euros agreed upon. Borissov assured that Bulgaria's contributions to Ukraine are acknowledged and valued.

During a recent hearing on the NATO Summit and army modernization, Borissov highlighted that significant projects were initiated under his administration. He criticized attempts to incite fear among Bulgarians with false claims about Bulgarian soldiers being sent to Ukraine. He clarified that Bulgarian troops would only be deployed to protect the country's territory. In recent months, there have been misleading insinuations about Bulgaria providing cash to Ukraine, he added.

Borissov also commented on the political landscape, stating that GERB will compete with the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) to regain lost voters. He noted that Glavchev replaced 25 out of 28 regional governors, and in areas where GERB lost to DPS, efforts will be made to regain support. Borissov emphasized that GERB is prepared to engage in a political battle with DPS to win back voter support.