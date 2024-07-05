Borissov Clarifies: Bulgaria Receives Funds for Soviet Equipment, No Cash Aid to Ukraine

Politics | July 5, 2024, Friday // 09:47
Bulgaria: Borissov Clarifies: Bulgaria Receives Funds for Soviet Equipment, No Cash Aid to Ukraine

"Bulgaria will not provide cash to Ukraine", emphasized Boyko Borissov, the leader of GERB, during a parliamentary session. He pointed out that instead of giving money, Bulgaria receives funds for supplying old Soviet equipment, with 60 million euros already received and an additional 300 million euros agreed upon. Borissov assured that Bulgaria's contributions to Ukraine are acknowledged and valued.

"Bulgaria will not and does not give cash to Ukraine. We even get money for the old Soviet equipment, so far - 60 million. Another 300 million have been agreed upon. Not only do we not give, but we also receive money for our help. Everything we do for Ukraine is appreciated."

During a recent hearing on the NATO Summit and army modernization, Borissov highlighted that significant projects were initiated under his administration. He criticized attempts to incite fear among Bulgarians with false claims about Bulgarian soldiers being sent to Ukraine. He clarified that Bulgarian troops would only be deployed to protect the country's territory. In recent months, there have been misleading insinuations about Bulgaria providing cash to Ukraine, he added.

Borissov also commented on the political landscape, stating that GERB will compete with the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) to regain lost voters. He noted that Glavchev replaced 25 out of 28 regional governors, and in areas where GERB lost to DPS, efforts will be made to regain support. Borissov emphasized that GERB is prepared to engage in a political battle with DPS to win back voter support.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Borissov, GERB, Bulgaria, Ukraine

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Leads EU in Housing Price Growth

ccording to Eurostat, Bulgaria experienced the highest growth in housing prices among EU countries, with a 7.1% increase compared to the last quarter of 2023

Business » Properties | July 6, 2024, Saturday // 23:00

Bulgarian Socialist Party Eyes Third Mandate to Form a Government

The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) anticipates receiving its third mandate to form a government

Politics | July 5, 2024, Friday // 17:00

Coerced into Conflict: Inside the Plight of DPR Prisoners Forced into Ukrainian Frontlines

Prisoners from the so-called Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) have been coerced into frontline combat roles in Ukraine, despite promises of pardons and release In Sochi, a monument was erected to the soldiers of the operational-combat tactical formation

World » Russia | July 5, 2024, Friday // 16:40

Archaeologists Unearth Remarkably Preserved Statue of Hermes in Bulgaria

Archaeologists led by Prof. Dr. Ludmil Vagalinski have unearthed a remarkably well-preserved marble statue in the ancient city of Heraclea Sintika, near Petrich, Bulgaria

Society » Archaeology | July 5, 2024, Friday // 15:03

Acting PM: Bulgaria to Advocate for Peace Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine at NATO Summit

At the upcoming NATO summit in Washington, acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev announced that Bulgaria will propose initiating peace talks between Russia and Ukraine

Politics | July 5, 2024, Friday // 14:25

Bulgaria Considers Committing 80 Million Euros to Ukraine

Bulgaria's commitment to providing support to Ukraine, amounting to 80 million euros

Politics | July 5, 2024, Friday // 13:23
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgarian Socialist Party Eyes Third Mandate to Form a Government

The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) anticipates receiving its third mandate to form a government

Politics | July 5, 2024, Friday // 17:00

Acting PM: Bulgaria to Advocate for Peace Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine at NATO Summit

At the upcoming NATO summit in Washington, acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev announced that Bulgaria will propose initiating peace talks between Russia and Ukraine

Politics | July 5, 2024, Friday // 14:25

Bulgaria Considers Committing 80 Million Euros to Ukraine

Bulgaria's commitment to providing support to Ukraine, amounting to 80 million euros

Politics | July 5, 2024, Friday // 13:23

Bulgaria's Vice President Urged North Macedonia's Leaders to Carefully Read EU Documents

Bulgarian Vice-President Iliana Yotova has advised Skopje to thoroughly review European Union documents and decisions from the European Council

Politics | July 5, 2024, Friday // 13:17

'This is the End of Greatness' - Bulgarian Party Disintegrates

Former deputy chairman of the "Greatness" parliamentary group, Darin Georgiev, has announced the demise of the "Greatness" party, attributing its collapse to its founder

Politics | July 5, 2024, Friday // 11:32

President Radev Criticizes Bulgaria's 'Spineless' Stance on Ukraine

President Rumen Radev criticized Bulgaria's stance on Ukraine at the NATO meeting

Politics | July 5, 2024, Friday // 10:06
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria