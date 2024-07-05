Borissov Clarifies: Bulgaria Receives Funds for Soviet Equipment, No Cash Aid to Ukraine

Bulgaria Leads EU in Housing Price Growth
ccording to Eurostat, Bulgaria experienced the highest growth in housing prices among EU countries, with a 7.1% increase compared to the last quarter of 2023
The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) anticipates receiving its third mandate to form a government
At the upcoming NATO summit in Washington, acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev announced that Bulgaria will propose initiating peace talks between Russia and Ukraine
Bulgaria's commitment to providing support to Ukraine, amounting to 80 million euros
Bulgarian Vice-President Iliana Yotova has advised Skopje to thoroughly review European Union documents and decisions from the European Council
Former deputy chairman of the "Greatness" parliamentary group, Darin Georgiev, has announced the demise of the "Greatness" party, attributing its collapse to its founder
President Rumen Radev criticized Bulgaria's stance on Ukraine at the NATO meeting
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU