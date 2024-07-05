Labour Party Achieves Landslide Victory in UK Election

World | July 5, 2024, Friday // 09:23
Bulgaria: Labour Party Achieves Landslide Victory in UK Election

The Labour Party in Great Britain has convincingly won the early parliamentary elections, securing a majority of 170 seats in the House of Commons. This victory means Sir Keir Starmer is set to become prime minister with 410 Labour MPs, a number close to Tony Blair's win in 1997. Starmer is expected to meet King Charles III at noon to form a government.

The Labour Party's triumph marks the end of 14 years of Conservative rule, during which time David Cameron, Theresa May, Boris Johnson, Liz Truss, and Rishi Sunak successively led the country. Brexit, initiated under Cameron's leadership, led to his resignation and was a pivotal factor in subsequent political turmoil.

In his victory speech, Starmer emphasized national renewal, promising to restore the foundational ideals of the country. He highlighted the need for patience and determination in rebuilding the nation.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak acknowledged the Conservative Party's defeat and congratulated Starmer on his victory, ensuring a peaceful and orderly transition of power. The Conservative Party is predicted to fall to 131 MPs, the lowest number in post-war history. The Liberal Democrats are expected to secure third place with 61 MPs, while the Scottish National Party's representation will drop to 10 MPs. Nigel Farage's Reform UK is projected to win 13 seats, and the Green Party of England and Wales is expected to double its representation to two MPs.

The exit poll was based on a survey of 20,000 voters across around 130 polling stations in England, Scotland, and Wales.

