Bulgaria's President Congratulates Joe Biden and the American People on July 4th

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev extended his congratulations to President Joe Biden and the people of the United States on the occasion of Independence Day, celebrated annually on July 4th.

Highlighting the strong and friendly ties between Bulgaria and the USA, President Radev emphasized the ongoing importance of enhancing bilateral relations across various critical domains. These include fostering investments, promoting innovation, boosting trade exchanges, ensuring security and defense cooperation, advancing energy security and diversification, promoting green energy initiatives, and facilitating increased people-to-people contacts.

In his message, President Radev underscored the significance of Bulgaria's inclusion in the US visa waiver program and the signing of a bilateral agreement on social security. These developments are expected to drive progress on key bilateral issues outlined in the agenda.

President Radev further emphasized the essential role of allied cooperation in addressing numerous regional and global challenges that pose threats to security and prosperity worldwide.