Bulgaria's President Congratulates Joe Biden and the American People on July 4th

Politics | July 4, 2024, Thursday // 17:18
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's President Congratulates Joe Biden and the American People on July 4th

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev extended his congratulations to President Joe Biden and the people of the United States on the occasion of Independence Day, celebrated annually on July 4th.

Highlighting the strong and friendly ties between Bulgaria and the USA, President Radev emphasized the ongoing importance of enhancing bilateral relations across various critical domains. These include fostering investments, promoting innovation, boosting trade exchanges, ensuring security and defense cooperation, advancing energy security and diversification, promoting green energy initiatives, and facilitating increased people-to-people contacts.

In his message, President Radev underscored the significance of Bulgaria's inclusion in the US visa waiver program and the signing of a bilateral agreement on social security. These developments are expected to drive progress on key bilateral issues outlined in the agenda.

President Radev further emphasized the essential role of allied cooperation in addressing numerous regional and global challenges that pose threats to security and prosperity worldwide.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Radev, Bulgarian, president, US

Related Articles:

North Macedonia's PM Wants Balkan Unity Over Insults and Provocations From Bulgaria and Greece

North Macedonia's Prime Minister and VMRO-DPMNE party leader Hristijan Mickoski addressed recent comments from Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Bulgarian President Rumen Radev

World » Southeast Europe | July 4, 2024, Thursday // 15:41

Bulgarian Doctors Conduct Free Health Screenings for Compatriots in Albania

Professors and students from the Medical College of Trakia University in Stara Zagora took part in a charity initiative in Albania

Society » Health | July 4, 2024, Thursday // 14:23

Far-Right 'National Rally' Sees Bulgarian Women Progress in French Politics

Two Bulgarian women have emerged as contenders in the upcoming French parliamentary elections, representing the far-right "National Assembly" party

World » EU | July 3, 2024, Wednesday // 14:03

Bulgaria Scores Advanced F-16 Fighter Upgrades

The US Department of Defense has contracted Lockheed Martin to produce electronic warfare equipment for F-16 fighters

Politics » Defense | July 3, 2024, Wednesday // 13:24

New Biometric ID Cards Cause Banking Headaches in Bulgaria

Bulgarian citizens are facing unexpected hurdles with the rollout of new biometric ID cards equipped with a data chip, as certain bank offices are unable to process them through their specialized devices

Society | July 3, 2024, Wednesday // 11:44

Rudy Giuliani Disbarred Over Role in Trump's Election Dispute

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has been disbarred by a New York State appellate court for his role in promoting false claims about the 2020 presidential election on behalf of Donald Trump

World | July 3, 2024, Wednesday // 10:18
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgarian Politics: WCC-DB Hold the Key to Government says Kostadinov, Peevski Demands New Elections

Kostadin Kostadinov, leader of the right-wing party "Revival" (Vazrazhdane), emphasized that his party is not engaging in negotiations with other political entities for the formation of a government

Politics | July 4, 2024, Thursday // 13:39

Turmoil in DPS as Another MP Ousted from Parliamentary Group

The Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) has removed another member from its parliamentary group amid ongoing internal divisions centered around the "Peevski-Dogan" axis

Politics | July 4, 2024, Thursday // 13:32

Bulgaria Alerts EU on North Macedonia's 'Inadmissible Behavior'

Bulgaria has initiated diplomatic efforts among EU member states to address what it deems as "inadmissible behavior" from prominent political figures in North Macedonia

Politics | July 4, 2024, Thursday // 13:26

Will Bulgaria Send Troops to Ukraine? Acting PM Clarifies (UPDATED)

Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev addressed the National Assembly regarding Bulgaria's stance at the upcoming NATO summit in Washington

Politics | July 4, 2024, Thursday // 11:43

Borissov Stuns Bulgaria with Election Declaration Amid Political Chaos

Boyko Borissov, leader of GERB, declared to journalists in parliament that negotiations for a second or third mandate are off the table, asserting that Bulgaria is heading towards elections

Politics | July 4, 2024, Thursday // 10:51

Italy, Albania, North Macedonia, and Bulgaria Forge Military Mobility Corridor

Yesterday, during its meeting, the Cabinet of Ministers approved a draft letter of intent from the Ministry of Defense and related ministries of Italy, Albania, North Macedonia, and Bulgaria

Politics » Defense | July 4, 2024, Thursday // 10:13
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria