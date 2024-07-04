Sofia Shooting Horror: Deadly Attack Unfolds in Broad Daylight

In Sofia's "Moderno Predgradie" neighborhood, a shooting incident has resulted in one fatality and two injuries, as reported by bTV. Emergency services responded to the scene at 3:01 p.m. The victim, identified as a moneylender, was attacked in front of his fast loans office.

According to Dimitar Kangaljiev, Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the deceased had a criminal record with 11 entries for various offenses including theft and bodily harm. The altercation escalated into gunfire, resulting in the fatality. Initial reports indicate that the victim possessed a legal firearm, but there is no information available yet about the perpetrator's weapon.

Sofia Police Director Lyubomir Nikolov revealed that both the victim and the assailant were familiar to each other and had extensive criminal histories. Despite the violence, there were no reports of anyone fleeing the crime scene.

Emergency services received the distress call promptly at 3:01 p.m., dispatching three ambulances to the location. The deceased, aged approximately 45-46, succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Two other men sustained gunshot wounds—one, aged 22, suffered injuries to the chest and leg and was transported to Pirogov Hospital, while the other, aged 30, was shot in the thigh and received treatment at the Medical Center. Their conditions are reported as serious.

Emergency Services spokeswoman Katja Sungarska provided details on the victims' conditions, emphasizing the severity of their injuries as assessed by medical professionals.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs is conducting ongoing investigations into the incident. Efforts are focused on identifying witnesses and gathering further evidence to establish the motive behind the altercation. Initial reports suggest that the deceased initiated the confrontation with the pawnshop owners. The perpetrators involved in the shooting have been apprehended, and two firearms were recovered from the crime scene.

Authorities continue to gather information to determine the exact circumstances that led to the deadly altercation in Sofia's "Moderno Predgradie" district.