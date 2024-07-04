Sofia Shooting Horror: Deadly Attack Unfolds in Broad Daylight

Crime | July 4, 2024, Thursday // 17:11
Bulgaria: Sofia Shooting Horror: Deadly Attack Unfolds in Broad Daylight @novinite.com

In Sofia's "Moderno Predgradie" neighborhood, a shooting incident has resulted in one fatality and two injuries, as reported by bTV. Emergency services responded to the scene at 3:01 p.m. The victim, identified as a moneylender, was attacked in front of his fast loans office.

According to Dimitar Kangaljiev, Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the deceased had a criminal record with 11 entries for various offenses including theft and bodily harm. The altercation escalated into gunfire, resulting in the fatality. Initial reports indicate that the victim possessed a legal firearm, but there is no information available yet about the perpetrator's weapon.

Sofia Police Director Lyubomir Nikolov revealed that both the victim and the assailant were familiar to each other and had extensive criminal histories. Despite the violence, there were no reports of anyone fleeing the crime scene.

Emergency services received the distress call promptly at 3:01 p.m., dispatching three ambulances to the location. The deceased, aged approximately 45-46, succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Two other men sustained gunshot wounds—one, aged 22, suffered injuries to the chest and leg and was transported to Pirogov Hospital, while the other, aged 30, was shot in the thigh and received treatment at the Medical Center. Their conditions are reported as serious.

Emergency Services spokeswoman Katja Sungarska provided details on the victims' conditions, emphasizing the severity of their injuries as assessed by medical professionals.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs is conducting ongoing investigations into the incident. Efforts are focused on identifying witnesses and gathering further evidence to establish the motive behind the altercation. Initial reports suggest that the deceased initiated the confrontation with the pawnshop owners. The perpetrators involved in the shooting have been apprehended, and two firearms were recovered from the crime scene.

Authorities continue to gather information to determine the exact circumstances that led to the deadly altercation in Sofia's "Moderno Predgradie" district.

Tags: Moderno Predgradie, shooting, sofia, police

Greek Media: Bulgarian Ruja Ignatova Wanted in Athens

Greek media outlets are extensively covering the announcement of a 5 million USD reward by the United States for information leading to the apprehension of Ruja Ignatova

Crime | July 1, 2024, Monday // 11:57

Evelin Banev 'Brendo': Serving Time in Bulgaria, Yet Awaiting Foreign Sentences

Evelin Banev, also known as "Brendo", began serving his six-year prison sentence for money laundering from drug trafficking on Monday

Crime | June 28, 2024, Friday // 14:51

Ruja Ignatova's Associate Surrenders to US Authorities

William Morro, a key associate of Ruja Ignatova, has surrendered to authorities in the United States

Crime | June 27, 2024, Thursday // 13:29

US Ambassador and FBI Prompt Bulgaria's In Absentia Charges Against Ruja Ignatova

The Bulgarian Prosecutor's Office, together with the US government, has announced plans to indict Ruja Ignatova in absentia

Crime | June 26, 2024, Wednesday // 17:45

US Offers $5 Million Bounty for Arrest of Bulgarian Ruja Ignatova in Massive Fraud Case

The US government has announced a reward of up to 5 million USD for information leading to the arrest of Ruja Ignatova, in connection with a major investigation involving Bulgarian and American authorities

Crime | June 26, 2024, Wednesday // 14:40

Bulgarian Court Postponed the Case for Evgenia Who was Killed and Found in a Suitcase

The Sofia Court of Appeal has postponed the case of Evgenia Vladimirova, who was found murdered in a suitcase

Crime | June 26, 2024, Wednesday // 11:08
