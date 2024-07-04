Putin and Xi Propose New Anti-NATO Alliance in Eurasia

Zelensky Leaves Door Open for Putin Invite to Future Peace Talks
Zelensky indicated that while he did not rule out extending an invitation to Putin
At the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Astana, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping have unveiled plans for a new regional security organization aimed at countering NATO's influence.
Putin outlined the creation of a new set of collective security treaties across Eurasia during his address in Astana. This initiative is intended to be inclusive, welcoming NATO members as well, but with a primary objective of gradually reducing external military presence from Eurasian territories, particularly referencing the United States.
The SCO, established in 2001 as a response to Western influence, predominantly includes Asian countries. In recent times, it has gained strategic importance for Russia, especially following the Western sanctions imposed after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The region has become crucial for Russia's economic activities, including the export of energy resources such as oil and gas.
Putin and Xi assert that the current era dominated by the United States since the Cold War is entering its twilight phase. They argue for a shift towards a new geopolitical landscape where Eurasian nations play a more pivotal role in shaping regional security dynamics and economic cooperation.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed that there is currently no dialogue between Russia and US presidential candidate Donald Trump regarding the conflict in Ukraine
Russian warships from the Russian Black Sea Fleet have recently arrived in Venezuela, as reported by global news agencies citing the Russian Ministry of Defense
Last night, the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk was attacked by surface drones
Russia is planning to establish a new orbital space station by 2030 with a four-module core
Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports increased by 2.7% in the first half of the year, reaching 16.79 million metric tons
Russian Permanent Representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, emphasized that despite claims by Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump that he could resolve the Ukraine conflict in 24 hours
