Putin and Xi Propose New Anti-NATO Alliance in Eurasia

At the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Astana, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping have unveiled plans for a new regional security organization aimed at countering NATO's influence.

Putin outlined the creation of a new set of collective security treaties across Eurasia during his address in Astana. This initiative is intended to be inclusive, welcoming NATO members as well, but with a primary objective of gradually reducing external military presence from Eurasian territories, particularly referencing the United States.

The SCO, established in 2001 as a response to Western influence, predominantly includes Asian countries. In recent times, it has gained strategic importance for Russia, especially following the Western sanctions imposed after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The region has become crucial for Russia's economic activities, including the export of energy resources such as oil and gas.

Putin and Xi assert that the current era dominated by the United States since the Cold War is entering its twilight phase. They argue for a shift towards a new geopolitical landscape where Eurasian nations play a more pivotal role in shaping regional security dynamics and economic cooperation.