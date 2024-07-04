North Macedonia's PM Wants Balkan Unity Over Insults and Provocations From Bulgaria and Greece

North Macedonia's Prime Minister and VMRO-DPMNE party leader Hristijan Mickoski addressed recent comments from Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Bulgarian President Rumen Radev. Mitskoski highlighted his resilience against insults and provocations, asserting that he often emerges victorious in such situations. He emphasized the importance of Balkan countries working together, similar to the Baltic and Scandinavian regions, to foster strong international relations and mutual development.

"I am used to insults and provocations. My whole life has been like this, but somehow I always win in the end. We'll see how it goes in this case. I want us, as Balkan countries, to follow the example of the Baltic and Scandinavian countries, so that all together we can build bridges, we can present ourselves well everywhere in the world and in front of EU officials, and finally build a good neighborly policy".

On July 2, Radev and Mitsotakis had a meeting where Radev criticized North Macedonia's readiness and understanding of international and European laws. Radev asserted that the state leadership of North Macedonia lacked knowledge of international and constitutional law, pointing out differences in the protection of collective versus individual rights.

Mitskoski responded by stressing the ineffectiveness of insults and humiliations in diplomatic relations. He expressed his belief that in the 21st century, discussions should focus on common economic development, education, and tourism to bring Balkan peoples closer together. Mitskoski reiterated his willingness to engage in constructive dialogue and expressed regret over the perceived change in policy towards North Macedonia.

He also criticized past Macedonian politicians for their perceived flexibility and willingness to sign agreements without safeguarding national interests. Mitskoski affirmed his commitment to protecting the interests of the Macedonian people and rejected any notions of compromising the nation's sovereignty. He stated that the era of compromising Macedonian interests is over, highlighting his resolve to uphold the dignity and rights of his country in international affairs.