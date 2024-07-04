Bulgarian Doctors Conduct Free Health Screenings for Compatriots in Albania

Professors and students from the Medical College of Trakia University in Stara Zagora took part in a charity initiative in Albania, as announced by the college director, Assoc. Pavlina Teneva, according to BTA.

Over two days, they conducted free screenings for the Bulgarian community in the northern Albanian municipality of Kukës. The medical team performed bone density tests, clinical laboratory tests with rapid tests for cholesterol, uric acid, and blood sugar, and provided eye examinations.

"It was a great pleasure for us to participate in this initiative organized by the rector of Trakia University, Prof. Dobri Yarkov, and to involve our students, making us useful to the Bulgarian community in Albania," said Prof. Teneva.

She mentioned that children were also tested for spinal curvatures. Over the two days, nearly 300 patients received clinical examinations, including eye screenings.

The charity initiative was held at the invitation of the Bulgarian Ambassador to Albania, H.E. Ivaylo Kirov. Many of those involved in the screenings live in remote areas of the northern Albanian municipality, in villages where there is no doctor, explained the Stara Zagora alma mater. They also noted that this would not be the last initiative related to the Bulgarian diaspora in different countries.

According to the latest census in Albania, over 7,000 people identify as Bulgarians in the country.