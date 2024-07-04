Sofia Set to Expand Opalchenska Street Starting July 16

Society | July 4, 2024, Thursday // 14:16
Bulgaria: Sofia Set to Expand Opalchenska Street Starting July 16

The expansion of Sofia's "Opalchenska" street is set to commence on July 16, as announced by Ivan Nikolov, director of the Transport Directorate of the Capital Municipality, according to BNR. This project will focus on the stretch from "Slivnitsa" Blvd. to "Todor Aleksandrov" Blvd., aiming to enhance traffic flow and accommodate public transport needs.

Initially, the construction will begin at the intersection of "Slivnitsa" Blvd. and Opalchenska St., necessitating a prolonged closure of the thoroughfare. This marks the initial phase of the project, which will also involve significant reorganization of public transportation routes, Nikolov explained.

The expansion plan includes allocating additional space along the sides of Opalchenska Street to widen it. Each traffic direction will expand to three lanes, with one lane specifically designated for public transport, ensuring improved efficiency and accessibility.

Originally scheduled for development since 2013, the renovation of Opalchenska Street faced delays primarily due to property expropriation procedures. The initiation of the project was finally confirmed when Sofia Municipality announced a public contract for a construction contractor by the end of 2021.

In addition to the Opalchenska Street expansion, Nikolov noted ongoing repair work on the tram route along "Alexander Stamboliyski" Blvd., stretching from the "Zapaden Park" tram stop to "Konstantin Velichkov" Blvd., reflecting broader efforts to enhance Sofia's urban infrastructure.

