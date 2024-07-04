Bulgarian Politics: WCC-DB Hold the Key to Government says Kostadinov, Peevski Demands New Elections

Kostadin Kostadinov, leader of the right-wing party "Revival" (Vazrazhdane), emphasized that his party is not engaging in negotiations with other political entities for the formation of a government. Instead, he insisted on creating a principled cabinet centered on unity against GERB. Kostadinov asserted that the key to forming a viable government lies with "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB)

According to Kostadinov, overcoming political egos and short-sightedness within the coalition could pave the way for a successful cabinet based on the principles of people's power and referendums.

Addressing queries about the prospects of a second term, Kostadinov dismissed the possibility, stating that no one would support a government backed by a faltering political force.

Responding to former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov's comparison of him to controversial figure Delyan Peevski, Kostadinov retorted that such accusations reflect the proverbial "the thief calls: catch the thief."

Meanwhile, Delyan Peevski, co-chairman of the DPS, declared that he would not expel MPs who expressed dissent against him recently. He clarified that local party structures had requested the dismissal of MPs Ramadan Atalai, Ceyhan Ibryamov, and Aysel Rufad.

Peevski urged the president not to delay the assignment of the second mandate to form a government, asserting that the current parliament lacked the potential to establish a regular cabinet. He expressed ambitions for DPS to expand its parliamentary presence in upcoming elections.

Responding to calls from co-chairman Jevdet Chakarov to reconsider the party's management model, Peevski was brief, emphasizing Chakarov's responsibilities and the need to fulfill them.

Peevski underscored the unity within DPS, affirming that the party would remain cohesive under the leadership of Ahmed Dogan. He dismissed speculations of a party split as premature celebrations by pro-Russian factions, stressing DPS's commitment to unity and progress under his and Dogan's guidance.

