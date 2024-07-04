Turmoil in DPS as Another MP Ousted from Parliamentary Group

The Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) has removed another member from its parliamentary group amid ongoing internal divisions centered around the "Peevski-Dogan" axis.

Ceyhan Ibryamov has been stripped of his membership in the parliamentary group and now stands as an independent MP. This decision came after Ibryamov voted "abstain" during the nomination of Rosen Zhelyazkov for Prime Minister, clarifying later that he intended to vote "against". Following his vote, the DPS regional council in Targovishte withdrew its support for Ibryamov.

The fate of the remaining 14 MPs who aligned with the honorary leader Ahmed Dogan and voted "against" the prime ministerial nominations remains uncertain.

During the vote, 30 DPS members of parliament supported Rosen Zhelyazkov's candidacy. Delyan Peevski, commenting on the outcome, emphasized that the DPS now stands with its 30 Euro-Atlantic MPs who will continue as representatives in parliament.

The internal discord within the DPS has raised concerns about its parliamentary strength. If more members are excluded from the group, the DPS could lose its status as the second or third largest parliamentary force. This scenario could potentially affect the allocation of mandates for forming the next government, potentially shifting consideration to other political entities like "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB).