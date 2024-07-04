Bulgaria Alerts EU on North Macedonia's 'Inadmissible Behavior'

Bulgaria has initiated diplomatic efforts among EU member states to address what it deems as "inadmissible behavior" from prominent political figures in North Macedonia. Acting Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Dimitar Glavchev underscored this during a parliamentary hearing focused on relations with North Macedonia.

Glavchev emphasized Bulgaria's concern over attempts by North Macedonian leaders to reinterpret and renegotiate previously agreed-upon terms, particularly regarding the inclusion of Bulgarians in the North Macedonian constitution. He stressed the importance of safeguarding the interests of Bulgarians in North Macedonia, highlighting ongoing efforts by the Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to establish a legal framework for their representation.

Addressing questions from political parties such as "There Is Such a People", Glavchev advocated for a balanced approach in diplomatic engagements, cautioning against excessively confrontational tactics that could hinder normalization efforts. He acknowledged the necessity for both sides to engage constructively but indicated a perceived lack of reciprocity from North Macedonia's leadership in this regard.

In response to queries from "Revival" about potential diplomatic strategies, Glavchev commented wryly, suggesting that a more adept prime minister might be better suited to navigate the complexities of bilateral relations and exert effective pressure where necessary. His remarks came amidst recent tensions and calls from various quarters for a more nuanced approach to diplomatic interactions between Sofia and Skopje.