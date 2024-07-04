Germany Contemplates Compulsory Military Service for Women

World » EU | July 4, 2024, Thursday // 12:14
Bulgaria: Germany Contemplates Compulsory Military Service for Women

General Carsten Breuer, head of defense in Germany, has proposed that women in the country should also be subject to conscription, according to reports from DPA. Germany abolished conscription in 2011, but provisions still allow for compulsory military service during times of war or heightened tension.

The ongoing conflict in Ukraine has sparked a national debate in Germany regarding the reinstatement of conscription. Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has put forth plans for a revised military service model, which would involve 6 months of basic training followed by the option for voluntary additional service up to 17 months.

Under Pistorius's proposal, mandatory registration would require young men to declare their readiness and capability to serve in the military. While young women would have the option to register voluntarily, the proposal marks a significant step towards potentially expanding conscription to include women in Germany.

The suggestion by General Carsten Breuer has stirred discussions across political circles and among the public regarding the implications of reintroducing conscription. Advocates argue that it could bolster national defense capabilities and ensure a broader base of recruits during times of need.

Defense Minister Boris Pistorius's initiative aims to modernize military service structures in Germany, adapting them to contemporary security challenges while maintaining the flexibility to address future military demands. The proposal includes provisions for mandatory registration for men and optional registration for women, reflecting evolving perspectives on gender equality in national defense obligations.

Tags: women, conscription, Germany, Breuer

