Sofia Airport Surpasses Pre-Pandemic Passenger Levels in 2023

In 2023, Sofia Airport saw a significant recovery in passenger numbers, surpassing pre-pandemic levels observed in 2019. According to a report from "SOF Connect," over 7,208,000 passengers traveled through the airport last year, marking an increase of 1.2 million compared to 2022.

Reflecting a robust expansion, Sofia Airport introduced six new airlines and added 28 additional destinations. Notably, approximately 60% of the airport's carriers now operate as low-cost airlines, underscoring a broader trend towards more budget-friendly travel options globally. The introduction of newer aircraft models like the Boeing 737 MAX and Airbus 321 NEO, known for their lower emissions and reduced noise levels, further enhances the airport's appeal.

Looking ahead, SOF Connect aims to achieve a milestone of accommodating 8.2 million passengers annually by 2026, underscoring its growth trajectory and increasing prominence as a regional hub.

Following Bulgaria's inclusion in the Schengen Zone for air and sea travel, Sofia Airport has enhanced its infrastructure with new X-ray equipment at the west gate of Terminal 1 for enhanced baggage and liquid inspection processes. Both terminals now feature segregated arrivals and departures areas, ensuring distinct pathways for travelers to Schengen and non-Schengen destinations.

To streamline passenger flow and enhance security measures, electronic boarding pass control portals have been installed as part of the comprehensive security plan at Terminal 2. These upgrades facilitate quicker processing of passenger traffic, reducing wait times at security checkpoints significantly.

Additionally, Sofia Airport has continued to bolster its surveillance capabilities with the installation of around 80 new cameras and ongoing updates to its video surveillance system. These advancements contribute to maintaining high standards of safety and operational efficiency throughout the airport premises.

The developments at Sofia Airport underscore its commitment to meeting growing passenger demands while prioritizing enhanced security measures and sustainable aviation practices in the years ahead.