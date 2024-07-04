Borissov Stuns Bulgaria with Election Declaration Amid Political Chaos

Politics | July 4, 2024, Thursday // 10:51
Bulgaria: Borissov Stuns Bulgaria with Election Declaration Amid Political Chaos

Boyko Borissov, leader of GERB, declared to journalists in parliament that negotiations for a second or third mandate are off the table, asserting that Bulgaria is heading towards elections. He quipped about the prospects of a GERB government, calling it a jest amid what he described as a somber day following recent events.

Addressing inquiries about potential support for another mandate, Borissov categorically stated GERB's refusal to engage in such discussions. He emphasized that his party had already ruled out backing WCC-DB even before the collapse of DPS, marking a definitive stance.

Borissov pointed to the dissolution of the alliance between himself and Peevski following recent developments. He highlighted shifts in political dynamics, including the emergence of new figures within parliament such as Kostadin Kostadinov, whom he likened to a new iteration of Peevski.

"After your powerful reports on 'Greatness' (the party), for days how someone is scaring them, will buy them out, how they were going to use tricks to make sure there is a 'Borissov' government, everything collapsed yesterday. All the new faces showed themselves - they showed the leader of the new 'assembly': Kostadin Kostadinov; while Kiril Petkov stood and watched with Denkov how Kostadinov asserted his dominance. The new Peevski in the parliament is Kostadin Kostadinov," insisted Boyko Borissov (Kostadin Kostadinov is the leader of the 4th political power parliament, the right-wing "Revival"/Vazrazhdane party)

Responding to concerns over national security amid tensions within DPS, Borissov dismissed the notion of danger, citing GERB's inclusive stance toward Bulgarian Muslims within its ranks as a safeguard.

Meanwhile, DPS Chairman Jevdet Chakarov acknowledged internal tensions within the party but expressed optimism that a split could be avoided. He stressed the importance of shared principles and effective governance practices to maintain unity and strength within DPS.

Chakarov underscored the need for reforms in party leadership and decision-making processes, noting recent dissent over the appointment of Rosen Zhelyazkov as prime minister. He reiterated the party's commitment to Euro-Atlantic values, referencing historical contributions to Bulgaria's NATO accession.

Reflecting on Delyan Peevski's remarks, Chakarov affirmed the DPS's alignment with Euro-Atlantic interests, referencing pivotal moments in the party's history, including contributions to Bulgaria's NATO integration during the Kosovo crisis under Dr. Ahmed Dogan's leadership.

