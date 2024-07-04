Biden Faces Pressure as Trump Gains Ground in Presidential Polling

Kremlin Denies Dialogue with Trump on Ukraine Conflict
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed that there is currently no dialogue between Russia and US presidential candidate Donald Trump regarding the conflict in Ukraine
According to two recent polls published in the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal, former President Donald Trump holds a 6% lead over current President Joe Biden among American voters in the race for the White House. The Siena College survey commissioned by the New York Times indicates that Trump, representing the Republican Party, garners 49% support, while Biden, the Democratic incumbent, trails with 43%. When considering all registered voters surveyed, not just those likely to vote, Trump's advantage expands to 9%.
Meanwhile, the Wall Street Journal poll also shows Trump ahead by 6%, marking a shift from a 2% lead observed in their previous survey conducted in February.
Both national surveys highlight Biden's age as a significant factor negatively impacting his support.
In a show of support for President Biden, Democratic governors from New York, Minnesota, and Maryland recently met with him at the White House. However, Reed Hastings, co-founder of Netflix and a major Democratic donor, has joined those calling for Biden to step aside in favor of a more energetic Democratic leader who can defeat Donald Trump and ensure national security and prosperity, as reported by the AP.
Democratic Congressman Raul Grijalva has become the second House member to publicly urge Biden to withdraw from the presidential race, following similar sentiments expressed earlier by Representative Lloyd Doggett.
