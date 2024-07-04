Biden Faces Pressure as Trump Gains Ground in Presidential Polling

World | July 4, 2024, Thursday // 10:05
Bulgaria: Biden Faces Pressure as Trump Gains Ground in Presidential Polling

According to two recent polls published in the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal, former President Donald Trump holds a 6% lead over current President Joe Biden among American voters in the race for the White House. The Siena College survey commissioned by the New York Times indicates that Trump, representing the Republican Party, garners 49% support, while Biden, the Democratic incumbent, trails with 43%. When considering all registered voters surveyed, not just those likely to vote, Trump's advantage expands to 9%.

Meanwhile, the Wall Street Journal poll also shows Trump ahead by 6%, marking a shift from a 2% lead observed in their previous survey conducted in February.

Both national surveys highlight Biden's age as a significant factor negatively impacting his support.

In a show of support for President Biden, Democratic governors from New York, Minnesota, and Maryland recently met with him at the White House. However, Reed Hastings, co-founder of Netflix and a major Democratic donor, has joined those calling for Biden to step aside in favor of a more energetic Democratic leader who can defeat Donald Trump and ensure national security and prosperity, as reported by the AP.

Democratic Congressman Raul Grijalva has become the second House member to publicly urge Biden to withdraw from the presidential race, following similar sentiments expressed earlier by Representative Lloyd Doggett.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Trump, Biden, surveys, Democratic

Related Articles:

Kremlin Denies Dialogue with Trump on Ukraine Conflict

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed that there is currently no dialogue between Russia and US presidential candidate Donald Trump regarding the conflict in Ukraine

World » Russia | July 3, 2024, Wednesday // 14:44

Rudy Giuliani Disbarred Over Role in Trump's Election Dispute

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has been disbarred by a New York State appellate court for his role in promoting false claims about the 2020 presidential election on behalf of Donald Trump

World | July 3, 2024, Wednesday // 10:18

Biden Admits Debate Fatigue: 'I Almost Fell Asleep on Stage'

US President Joe Biden attributed his poor performance in last week's debates with his November election rival, Donald Trump, to fatigue from recent overseas trips

World | July 3, 2024, Wednesday // 10:02

Can Trump Solve Ukraine in 24 Hours? Kremlin Doesn't Think So

Russian Permanent Representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, emphasized that despite claims by Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump that he could resolve the Ukraine conflict in 24 hours

World » Russia | July 2, 2024, Tuesday // 10:07

Debate Fallout: New York Times Urges Biden Withdrawal from Presidential Race

Following Joe Biden's lackluster performance in the debate against Donald Trump

World | June 29, 2024, Saturday // 10:31

Fact-Checking Trump and Biden: Uncovering Misinformation from Both Sides

President Donald Trump has spread significant misinformation on topics like terrorism and taxes, while President Joe Biden has cited incorrect facts about deceased American soldiers

World | June 28, 2024, Friday // 16:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Putin and Xi Propose New Anti-NATO Alliance in Eurasia

At the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Astana, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping have unveiled plans for a new regional security organization

World » Russia | July 4, 2024, Thursday // 16:25

North Macedonia's PM Wants Balkan Unity Over Insults and Provocations From Bulgaria and Greece

North Macedonia's Prime Minister and VMRO-DPMNE party leader Hristijan Mickoski addressed recent comments from Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Bulgarian President Rumen Radev

World » Southeast Europe | July 4, 2024, Thursday // 15:41

Germany Contemplates Compulsory Military Service for Women

General Carsten Breuer, head of defense in Germany, has proposed that women in the country should also be subject to conscription

World » EU | July 4, 2024, Thursday // 12:14

Zelensky Leaves Door Open for Putin Invite to Future Peace Talks

Zelensky indicated that while he did not rule out extending an invitation to Putin

World » Ukraine | July 4, 2024, Thursday // 12:10

Pokrovsk: Epicenter of Intense Fighting Between Russian and Ukrainian Forces

The eastern city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk region is currently the focal point of hostilities between Russian and Ukrainian forces

World » Ukraine | July 4, 2024, Thursday // 10:00

UK Parliamentary Elections Underway: Labour Predicted to End Conservative Rule

Today, July 4, parliamentary elections are taking place in Great Britain, called ahead of schedule by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

World | July 4, 2024, Thursday // 09:48
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria