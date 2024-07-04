Pokrovsk: Epicenter of Intense Fighting Between Russian and Ukrainian Forces

The eastern city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk region is currently the focal point of hostilities between Russian and Ukrainian forces, with Russian troops attempting to breach Ukrainian defense lines. According to the 47th Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, cited by DPA, the situation is critically serious.

Brigade spokeswoman Anastasia Blyshchyk reported that the Russian army relies heavily on massed infantry attacks supported by combat drones. She mentioned that for the past month, armored vehicles have been seen only sporadically, as Russian forces appear to lack the necessary technology. Ukrainian drone strikes have resulted in "huge piles" of destroyed armored vehicles, prompting Russian forces to rely on strong infantry forces.

The Ukrainian General Staff noted that the Russian army is intensifying its strikes in the Pokrovsk direction, leading Ukrainian forces to strengthen their defense lines and deliver additional ammunition to the area.

In Chasiv Yar, a key city located on high ground 20 km west of Bakhmut, Russia's Defense Ministry claimed its forces had taken control of a neighborhood, while Kyiv reported ongoing fierce fighting. Both sides view Chasiv Yar as a strategic point for further advances into the Donetsk region towards Kramatorsk and Sloviansk.

The Russian Defense Ministry stated that its forces established full control over the "Noviy" district of Chasiv Yar, gaining more favorable positions in the front sectors. The "Noviy" quarter lies in the western direction adjacent to the Seversky Donets - Donbas canal, which runs through the eastern part of the city.

Ivan Petrechak, spokesman for the 24th Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, described the situation as critically serious, with continuous shelling and the enemy using artillery and rocket systems. Despite the difficulties, the 24th Brigade is holding its ground. Petrechak highlighted that Russian forces are employing a tactic of moving infantry into wooded areas before breaking out in small groups to attack Ukrainian units, using cover from artillery fire and attack drones.

The military blog "Deep State" reported that Russian forces have "completely razed" the "Noviy: district. Last week, a Ukrainian military spokesman mentioned that Russian troops had been pushed out of the "Canal" area. Since capturing the key town of Avdiivka in February, Russian forces have been slowly advancing through eastern Ukraine.

Ukrainian forces are receiving Western arms and ammunition again after aid was halted for months due to disputes in the US Congress. This week, Washington announced a new 2.3 billion dollar package for Kyiv, including artillery shells, anti-aircraft missiles, and anti-tank weapons. President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked for the aid on the social platform "X", noting that it includes funds for purchasing Patriot and NASAMS systems to reinforce Ukrainian troops and enhance their battlefield capabilities.

