Politics | July 4, 2024, Thursday // 09:41
Bulgaria: 'Greatness' Party Faces Potential Split Amid Leadership Dispute

Ivelin Mihailov, the founder of the Bulgarian right-wing "Greatness" party, has warned of a potential breakup of the parliamentary group following their unanimous vote against the government proposed by GERB. Mihailov addressed supporters in Razgrad, stating that if their MPs cannot remove Viktoria Vasileva and Colonel Markov, they will dissolve the parliamentary group to work independently as MPs. He emphasized that this would be necessary to avoid stagnation.

Mihailov is also calling for the resignations of Nikolay Markov, the chairman of the parliamentary group, and Viktoria Vasileva, the deputy chairman of the National Assembly. Additionally, he demands the resignation of Darin Georgiev, the deputy chairman of the group.

Today, Nikolay Markov, chairman of the parliamentary group "Greatness," mentioned during a parliamentary session that he is considering stepping down from his position. He clarified that he has not issued any threats to fellow MPs within the group.

Commenting on the public perception of Greatness' ideologist, Ivelin Mihailov, Markov described him as someone who portrays himself as a victim despite being a wealthy individual who walks without personal security. Markov expressed disbelief in the alleged threats against Mihailov, insinuating that his financial means allow him to afford security personnel, unlike himself who struggles financially.

In response to recent developments, Greatness MP Victoria Vasileva stated she is unfamiliar with Ivelin Mihailov. This statement followed Mihailov's call on Facebook to expel both Vasileva and Markov from the parliamentary group.

The internal dynamics within Greatness appear strained, with Markov contemplating resigning amidst tensions, and Vasileva distancing herself from the group's ideologist's recent actions.

