Bulgarian Pharmacists Protest for a Second Day
Pharmacists are protesting for the second consecutive day. The dissatisfaction stems from a draft regulation proposed by the Ministry of Health, which aims to alter the dispensing of medicines under the Health Insurance Fund. This morning, pharmacy managers are anticipated to submit their one-month notices to terminate their contracts with the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF). Whether the situation will calm down will be determined later today, as pharmacists are scheduled to meet with the health minister.
Pharmacists point out that they are not allowed to mark up the prices of medicines fully covered by the NHIF. The number of such drugs is increasing, leading industry insiders to predict widespread bankruptcies among their colleagues whose operations depend on the Treasury.
Yesterday, many establishments across the country ceased operations for two hours.
